The syndicator for Rush Limbaugh’s radio show has announced that it plans to keep some of the late talk show host’s episodes on the air.

The Associated Press reports, “Premiere Networks, the company that syndicated Limbaugh’s afternoon program to some 600 radio stations across the country, said Monday that it would continue airing a series of guest hosts that play archival audio footage of the late personality.”

Limbaugh passed away from cancer on February 17. The extremely popular shoe has had guests hosts in the past. Since he passed away and during his absences from the program due to health complications, the show has been hosted by guests such as “Todd Herman, Ken Matthews and Brett Winterble, who guide listeners through clips of Limbaugh talking on various issues,” per the AP. Some high profile conservative radio hosts have filled in during Rush’s slot in larger markets.

“No one can replace Rush Limbaugh, and Premiere Networks will continue to provide millions of loyal listeners with the voice of Rush for the long term,” said Rachel Nelson, spokeswoman for the company.

Michael Harrison is the publisher of Talkers Magazine, a talk media outlet. According to the AP, Harrison said that Premiere’s announcement shows that there hasn’t been a significant decline in the number of people who listen to the radio show since Limbaugh passed away.

AP reports, “There will almost certainly be an effort by competitors to siphon off some of the stations that Limbaugh held, and personalities like Dana Loesch, Dan Bongino and Erick Erickson are making those moves, Harrison said.” Harrison added that replacing Limbaugh with one person would put an enormous amount of pressure on that individual.

Following Limbaugh’s death came a wave of condolences and appreciation for the radio host’s impact on media from conservative voices.

Last week, The Daily Wire reported that “Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and police officer turned conservative political commentator and author, will take over the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio time slot.”

The Daily Wire reports,

“The Dan Bongino Show” will air on radio stations across the country Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning on May 24, the company said in a press release. The show “will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans,” the release said.

Bongino said, “I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day. This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

Radio host Erick Erickson penned a tribute to Rush Limbaugh syndicated by The Daily Wire following the talk show host’s death.

Erickson wrote, “Rush Limbaugh pioneered a model of radio, and a lot of us would not be doing what we are doing but for Rush … There’s a public caricature of Rush Limbaugh that was formed by those jealous of his success and contemptuous of his views. Then there is the real Rush Limbaugh — a friend, a mentor and now the man who gets to personally deliver his talent back to the God of all creation from whom Rush got it and who Rush knew, loved and served.”

Listeners and fans of Rush Limbaugh inside and outside of the media will be able to hear the familiar voice of the talk show host for some time to come.

