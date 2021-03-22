https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/22/rush-was-way-ahead-of-the-curve-on-wokeness/
JASON: You recall during the Trump years, the president eliminated the mandatory critical legal studies sorts of educational initiatives, the mandatory diversity training, which was code for critical legal studies or critical race theory. It was critical legal studies when I was in graduate school. And if we don’t start making certain that young people, that young people see both sides of every issue, we are going to happen wake up in that place that folks don’t recognize as we mentioned.
And DeSantis is doing a great job. And it’s good to see. Everybody ought to emulate it. But if you look at where all of this cancel culture started, it starts in education. And then because we engaged in this groupthink and we have a nation of corporate cowards, they go along with it. So we’re surrounded again by the nonprofits, by cororations, by education, by media, by universities. Everywhere you go, it’s a cancel culture. The question for you is, are you gonna stand up to it?
Here’s what Rush had to say about one particular manifestation of this.
RUSH: The Washington Redskins are getting ready to change their name. Dan Snyder said they would never, ever, do it. The owner of the team. But now he’s got pressure from sponsors, his partners. Now there’s talk that Snyder may say, “You know what, the hell with this, I’m just gonna sell the whole thing, just sell the team and come up with a name that’s close enough to what it is now,” that they wouldn’t have to change their uniforms ’cause they don’t have time to change the uniforms.
They don’t have time to change all the licensed merchandise. They’d have to do something about the logo on the helmet. They’re being pressured by Nike. Nike has pulled Washington Redskins gear from their store. Then the Cleveland Indians are thinking about changing the name of their team because of all of this. And after all this happens, do you think people are gonna be happy? They won’t be. This isn’t gonna solve anything. These people are gonna think they’ve done something wonderful and great, but isn’t gonna change anything.
When they change the name of the Washington Redskins to the Redtails or whatever it’s gonna be, there isn’t gonna be any magic happiness. There isn’t gonna be people, “Oh, man we’re so good, we are so nice, we’re so decent.” And because of that, you know, it’s gonna be a letdown. It’s gonna end up being a letdown because it’s not going to have a substantive, positive impact. I mean, people will be running around saying it is, but it isn’t gonna be what they think it’s gonna be.
JASON: Yeah, that’s a hundred percent correct, obviously. The fact is what the left is trying to do — and this really started with climate change, when they started, when the LA Times said, “We are gonna refuse to print any letter to the editor that tries to dispute what we know is true, the science is settled, climate change.” Now, whether that’s even true or not — and I do think there’s been some warming.
But it’s absolutely untethered, untethered to catastrophic global warming. That’s why they don’t use that term anymore. The climate, by definition, fluctuates. So where are we in this continuum of millions of years, no one knows. But it doesn’t matter who’s right and who’s wrong with opinions. It is when the left like the Times did with climate change said, “We are not going to print letters by climate deniers.
“You will not be allowed to give your opinion on this.” That started all of this. And so now what they’re trying to do with the nonstop identity politics dividing Americans by race deliberately, dividing Americans by gender deliberately, dividing Americans by sexual orientation deliberately to cause chaos, to build voter coalitions, to put people in constant fear.
Now they can not only cancel the “climate deniers,” why, they can cancel anybody that likes the Washington Redskins or the Cleveland Indians or says something that somebody in Elizabeth Warren’s family finds objectionable. The goal is to shut you up. These are just means to an end. The overarching goal is to cancel the First Amendment. You must, if you are going to impose this dystopian, socialist agenda, you can’t have free speech. If they’re gonna take your property, they don’t want you complaining about it, folks. And that’s what this is really all about.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: He’s got a great little outtake here on being woke in the Monopoly games. I want to get to that momentarily. But let me just, before we do that, quickly talk a little bit about this cancel culture. It is a clear and present danger to the health of the republic. If you don’t have free speech in the country, you’re not free, period. The first thing that dictators take away is free speech.
That’s exactly what Big Tech is doing.
It’s exactly what corporate media is doing and now the government is going to do it. And you know what’s so sadly ironic about this? The identity politics of seeing race and gender and sexual orientation and trans this or that in everything is racist. I want to repeat that: Is racist. Even John Roberts saw it in the famous Seattle school case when he said the best way to stop discriminating against race is stop discriminating against race.
And yet what did the LA teachers union head label the parents who wanted their kids back in school? Why, they were “white.” Well, A, we don’t know that’s true. But, B, why are you injecting race in this? What do institutions of higher learning from Yale on downward do to Asian-Americans?
Well, they discriminate against them in admissions quotas. The people that are projecting race on everybody else are the nation’s biggest culprits. And the result of it is they are plying their trade, and nobody’s calling them out on it except people like the late, great Rush Limbaugh, and here he is on a Monopoly game.
RUSH: A couple of little lighthearted things here. You know, Hasbro makes the board game Monopoly, and they’ve come out with a new version called Monopoly for Millennials. It’s really fun, and Millennials are fit to be tied about it apparently on Twitter. They’ve geared this game to come out just in time for Christmas.
“Monopoly for Millennials, Hasbro’s newest addition to the Monopoly board game empire, is receiving widespread backlash from offended Millennials shortly after the game was released for the holidays. The game cover, accompanied with the tagline ‘Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race,’ features a ‘cool’ Mr. Monopoly.”
You know, the rich guy with the top hat and tails, big, round face, Mr. Monopoly.
“He’s taking a selfie, wearing a ‘participation award’ pinned to his chest, and drinking a latte. A camera, a pair of sunglasses, and a hashtag are included among the game pieces.” So is a bicycle. (laughing) Yoga positions and so forth. There are no properties for players to buy in Monopoly for Millennials. There is no Park Place. That’s been replaced with a three-day music festival. Other experiences include a vegan bistro you can buy, a bike share, and a yoga studio.
“There’s also no rent to pay and no real estate to buy because, as it says on the front of the box, ‘Forget real estate. You can’t afford to buy it anyway.’” This is Monopoly for Millennials. The game, on the board box, recommends that you play it in your parents’ basement. Can you believe they did this? This is a major American corporation. I mean, they’re really shading some of these Millennials. They’re throwing it right back at them.
I’m wondering how this happened. You know, this is the kind of thing that you do not see, actually taking aim at a specific whole generation. I mean, Millennials are apparently righteously indignant and profoundly irritated about this on Twitter. You know what the price of the game is? $19.82 because that’s said to be the first year of the Millennial generation, 1982, when they were born.
Here’s the game’s description. “Money doesn’t always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that. Instead of collecting as much cash as possible, players are challenged to rack up the most Experiences to win. Travel around the gameboard discovering and visiting cool places to eat, shop, and relax.
“Interact with other players via Chance and Community Chest cards, (which are super relatable). And players don’t pay rent — they visit one another, earning more Experience points. This board game is a great way to bring a fun and relaxed vibe to a party or casual get-together.” It says here, “The game’s theme didn’t go over too well with a lot of people. After news of the game started creeping across social media, Hasbro took some serious heat from the very generation it was probably hoping would find the game amusing.
“Reactions from angry Millennials, as well as those who just thought the game was just in bad taste, flooded Twitter and other social media platforms, calling out Hasbro for the ‘offensive’ and ‘condescending’ board game.” But despite all this, the game is sold out. You can’t find a copy of the game anywhere. To be played in your parents’ basement. There aren’t any cars. The board pieces are like bicycles and bike racks and no property to buy and no rent because nobody’s got any money. So you see, my friends, we have our share of people out there throwing shade at the left.
JASON: As always, Rush was prescient. Think about this. Monopoly goes off the deep end, and what follows? I don’t know if it’s art imitating life or the other way around, but Wall Street and socially responsible investing is the latest. Fforget about returns on the dollar. Forget about your custodian or your institutional investment manager maximizing returns. They’re socially investing. This can’t go on.