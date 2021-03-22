https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/school-board-vp-refuses-to-resign-over-tweets-saying-asian-american-students-use-white-supremacist-thinking-to-assimilate/

As you undoubtedly know, eight women, six of them Asian-American, were shot and killed last week outside of Atlanta, and despite police saying the alleged shooter’s motive might not have been racial, people like Rep. Ted Lieu surmised that it was President Trump’s use of terms like “Wuhan virus” that had led to an uptick in violence against Asian-Americans and perhaps this shooting.

In lesser news, we also learned that Alexi McCammond decided to part ways with Teen Vogue, which she was to lead as editor-in-chief, over tweets she’d posted in college about waking up with “swollen, asian eyes” and having a “stupid asian TA” give her a 2/10 on her chemistry problem.

Tweets like those cost her a high-profile gig, but it looks like San Francisco school board vice president Alison Collins isn’t going anywhere despite her history of tweets calling Asian-American students, teachers, and parents “house n****rs” and saying they use “white supremacist thinking” to assimilate and get ahead.

San Fran School Board VP Refuses To Resign Over Anti-Asian Tweets, Blames Donald Trump https://t.co/TyDz1MAecB pic.twitter.com/gwMcDAS6L4 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 22, 2021

Reporting for The Daily Wire, Emily Zanotti says Collins claims the real problem was Donald Trump:

Ultimately, she says, the problem was Donald Trump and the hurt he has caused the Asian community. … “Trump showed us that clearly with his sowing of hate and pitting communities of color against one another for political gain. I acknowledge that right now, in this moment my words taken out of context can be causing more pain for those who are already suffering. For the pain my words may have caused I am sorry, and I apologize unreservedly.”

Um, wait … wasn’t she the one pitting communities of color against one another, calling Asian-American students “house n****rs”? And she thinks Trump was sowing hate?

Keep in mind, this is the same person Twitchy reported about in early February calling merit-based admissions “racist systems” and “the antithesis of just.” It seems there were just too many Asian-Americans at Lowell High School, so they had to go to a lottery system and create a community coalition to align district policies with its core values and antiracist vision and seek out how to center the “healing, liberation, joy, and excellence” of black students and families.

But again, yeah, Trump pit communities of color against each other.

the cult has decided that asians are a minority again and now all the shit these cultists said is coming home to roost https://t.co/4J2m5YWRYu pic.twitter.com/Aq5boUtfiS — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 22, 2021

Latinos watching all this shit play out pic.twitter.com/4JLmrmBE41 — Eduardo Elric 🇨🇺 🇺🇲 (@FaramirL9) March 22, 2021

Good old progressive San Francisco…. 🙄 — Greg DeLacy (@OC_MurphysLaw) March 22, 2021

Yeah, not a good look. — Laine Houberg (@Mellovox) March 22, 2021

I’ve got my popcorn ready for this clown comedy act. — Crispus_Attucks (@C_Attucks_) March 22, 2021

This person is a classic example of someone being over the top racially to overcompensate for their own white attributes. I love how classic American values like working hard and assimilating is “white supremacist” to this bozo. — Dindu Nufffin (@manwiththepla) March 22, 2021

The Smithsonian taught us that things like rugged individualism and the Protestant work ethic are assumptions of whiteness, and that focusing on getting the “right” answer in math class is white supremacy culture.

Kick her out. She should not be given the choice to resign or not. — Joanne V. (@JoanneCV57) March 22, 2021

Of course they blame Trump. Everyone thinks it’s the ticket to avoid being cancelled. No responsibility for their own actions, but pass the blame on to Trump because “orange man bad.” — Reynolds for Congress (Indiana 7th District) (@CongressRenny) March 22, 2021

Blaming number 45 for your own personal racism and hate is an interesting stance. — KtotheFtotheM (@KTTFTTMofficial) March 22, 2021

At least she didn’t blame Ron DeSantis — D a r t h C r y p t o (Can’t Keep me Down!) (@DefNotDarth) March 22, 2021

This woman subscribes to and fully represents “anti-racism” as it actually exists.

Just. WOW! SF Board of Education Commissioner Alison Collins’ racist, anti-Asian tweets surface (this thread is especially BAD) https://t.co/o0wk9qPfG4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 19, 2021

