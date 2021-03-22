https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirms-shalanda-young-serve-office-management-and-budget-deputy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate on Tuesday with a vote tally of 63-37 confirmed Shalanda Young to serve as Office of Management and Budget (OMB) deputy director

Neera Tanden earlier this month withdrew her nomination to serve as OMB director and President Biden has not yet named another pick to fill the slot.

“White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that Young will serve as acting director,” the Washington Post reported.

