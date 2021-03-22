https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-holds-hearing-gun-control-morning-after-mass-shooting-colorado?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday morning on possible legislative means to reduce gun violence in the country.

The meeting will take place the morning after a deadly mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store.

The hearing – titled: Constitutional and Common Sense Steps to Reduce Gun Violence – was announced a week ago by Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the same day as the mass shooting which killed eight people in Atlanta Georgia.

The hearing follows the Democrat-controlled House earlier this month passing two gun-control measures, including one taht attempts to expand background checks for people trying to buy or transfer a firearm, according to USA Today.

