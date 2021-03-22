https://thehill.com/homenews/media/544370-senior-fox-news-fox-business-producer-dies-from-coronavirus

Eric Spinato, a top producer for Fox News and the Fox Business Network, died of the coronavirus over the weekend.

In a memo to Fox News staffers obtained by the Hill, company leadership called Spinato’s work “instrumental to the growth and entrepreneurial success” of the network, saying his contributions to the company during two stints over a 23-year span were “immeasurable.”

Spinato, who worked as a booking producer, story editor and in several other roles, started with the network in 1998. He left the network in 2004 to work for CNN and MSNBC before returning to Fox in 2007 to help launch the Fox Business Network.

“Eric was an immensely gifted and aggressive booker and was renown for booking the innumerable ‘gets'” the memo said. “Many of us can probably recall the cheerful greetings and outreach we received from Eric over his many years here.”

Tributes to Spinato poured in from colleagues both inside Fox News and elsewhere across the media and public relations landscape on Monday.

Fox News, FBN Producer Eric Spinato Dies From Complications Related to Covid-19 https://t.co/9rsi5Tw3mp. I am utterly heartbroken. Eric was a such a joy. Entusiastic caring, so full of ideas! We chased criminals, mobsters and newsmakers. My love to his family. This is crushing. — Eric Shawn (@EricShawnTV) March 22, 2021

I am deeply saddened to learn of Eric Spinato’s passing. I hired him for “Fox Files” and worked with him before FOX. Spinato (and I called him SPINATO!) was an uber booker and knew what it takes to get people to agree to be interviewed–ON CAMERA. He was a real pro. — Pamela Browne (@browne_pamela) March 22, 2021

Spinato’s brother posted a tribute on Instagram on Monday.

“I love you bro. You were my rock. COVID took my brother today. He was a gem and one of a kind. I’m so broken and lost for words,” he said.”This man was an amazing father, brother and friend. I’m sorry to say this but this day broke me hard. I will make you proud for the rest of my life.”

