A senior Fox Business story editor and died over the weekend from coronavirus complications.

The employee, Eric Spinato, worked at Fox for nearly 20 years. He joined the cable TV network in 1998, before leaving in 2004 to work at CNN and MSNBC. He returned to Fox in 2007 and worked at the media company until his death, primarily with show host Maria Bartiromo, according to CNN.

“Eric was an immensely gifted and aggressive booker and was renowned for booking the innumerable ‘gets’ ” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott, Fox News President Jay Wallace and Fox Business President Lauren Petterson wrote in a memo Monday to employees, obtained by news outlets. “His excitement, positivity and energetic team spirit were one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

Spinato’s brother, Dean, wrote on social media that the cause of death had been the coronavirus.

“COVID took my brother today,” he said in an Instagram post. “He was a gem and one of a kind. I’m so broken and lost for words.”

