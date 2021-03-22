https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/22/shocking-photos-released-of-bidens-migrant-facilities-show-cages-2-0-n1434069

Photos taken from inside the Biden administration’s “migrant facilities” reveal the deplorable conditions illegal immigrant children are being subjected to, as the Biden administration denies there’s a crisis at the border.

Last week, CBS News reported that there was a “staggering number” of illegal immigrant minors detained at a Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, which is struggling with “overcrowded conditions,” where children are sleeping on floors, going hungry, and going a week without showering. In photos taken by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) we can now see the conditions these children are being subjected to by the Biden administration.

Children are being crowded into what Axios calls “pods,” which is just a fancy liberal media-friendly variant of the word “cages” that was predominantly used during the Trump years. In fact, the only discernable difference between the facilities now, and, for example, how they were when they weren’t built by the Obama administration, is that plastic dividers are being used to confine children, not chain-link fencing.

Apparently, that was enough for Axios to call them “pods” not “cages.”

The photos were released exclusively to Axios.

Below you can see two photos comparing the conditions under Biden in 2021 and Obama in 2014. As you can see, not much has changed:

Biden’s cages (photo 1) look an awful lot like Obama’s cages (photo 2) pic.twitter.com/ciDUGi9NKl — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 22, 2021

But in many ways, things are far worse. Rep. Cuellar’s photos reveal overcrowding conditions as 400 minors are being stuffed into these “pods” designed to hold 260. Cuellar himself described the situation at the Donna facility as “terrible conditions for the children.”

During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly denied putting kids “in cages” during the Obama administration. He’s been in office only two months now, and illegal border crossing have skyrocketed to six times what the Obama administration deemed crisis-level since immigrants started heading to the United States’ southern border after the election, believing Biden would deliver on amnesty.

President Trump blasted the Biden administration for taking the most secure border in history and turning it into a disaster.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast,” President Trump declared.

Illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings.

“The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies,” Trump continued.

