BOULDER, Colorado — Six people were killed during an active shooter incident at a King Soopers supermarket Monday in Boulder. A police officer is among the dead.

There was a massive police response with hundreds of police officers, Sheriff’s deputies and other first responders responding to the scene.

The location is at 3600 Table Mesa Drive.

Video posted online appeared to show victims on the ground before police arrived.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs and appeared to have a bloody leg.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting or a motive have not been reported by police.

The ATF and FBI is responding to the scene.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

