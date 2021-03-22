http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ip9iZiCSlBo/

CNN anchor Jake Tapper opened his show “The Lead” on Monday by commenting on President Joe Biden’s administration not granting news media access inside the U.S. border facilities holding migrants.

Tapper said, “A humanitarian crisis in this country growing more severe by the minute as thousands of migrant children without parents or guardians are overwhelming facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border. As a new administration struggles to explain how it is going to better handle this influx humanely while also discouraging future migrants.”

He continued, “These photos released today by Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office show conditions inside one of those border control facilities in Donna, Texas over the weekend showing what appears to be mostly teenagers crammed together, wrapped in mylar blankets. Not all that different from heartbreaking images we saw during the Trump years or for that matter during a similar crisis when Barack Obama was president in 2014.”

He added, “Today we saw this rare look inside these facilities since the Biden administration has not granted a news media access to the facilities citing COVID restrictions despite the president’s promise in his inaugural address to always level with you. Blocking access to the news media is not leveling with the American people, Mr. President.”

