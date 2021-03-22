http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U7id4BO5S_E/

Both Florida and Texas are reporting fewer new cases of the Chinese coronavirus than blue state New York despite no statewide mask mandates, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.

Leftists heavily criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) this month after he lifted restrictions across the state, including the statewide mask mandate, which had been in effect since July. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has continued to come under the same level of criticism throughout the pandemic, as he stood as one of the few governors who refused to take executive action on masks. The Florida governor, particularly, has continued to confront members of the establishment media for selective outrage, telling reporters last month they do not seem to care as much about public health compliance, such as masking and social distancing, “if it’s a ‘peaceful protest.’”

“Then it’s fine. You don’t care as much if they’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about it if it’s people you don’t like,” he said.

Despite the steady stream of critiques, data appears to back the Florida and Texas approach, as blue New York continues to report new cases of the virus than both despite having a statewide mask mandate and a governor who continues to urge New Yorkers to mask up.

March 21 CDC data shows Texas reporting 94.6 new cases per 100,000, or 27,424 cases, in the last seven days. Florida has reported 142.4 cases per 100,000, or 30,584 cases, in the last seven days. CDC data separates New York City’s data from the rest of the state, but even separately, the state and city have reported more cases per capita than both the Lone Star State and Sunshine State.

New York, excluding the city, has reported 213.8 cases per 100,000, or 23,637 cases in the last seven days. New York City has reported 260.6 cases per 100,000, or 21,884 cases, in the same time frame. Combined, New York reported more than 45,500 new cases in the last week — nearly 15,000 more than Florida and over 18,000 more than Texas despite having a stringent mask mandate in place.

New York City, specifically, has released an FAQ regarding masks and has a section devoted to the practice of wearing two masks.

“Wearing two face coverings can provide you and others with added protection by increasing the number of layers of material and making for a snugger fit,” the FAQ sheet reads, urging people to consider using a cloth mask and a disposable mask.

