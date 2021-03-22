https://thelibertyloft.com/the-border-crisis-is-a-manufactured-crisis/

Charlotte, NC — On Sunday, Tom Homan appeared on Life, Liberty & Levin to talk about the southern border crisis. Homan was an acting director of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the past. Homan credited Trump with his hard work on border security, saying that he left the border in great shape and had the best policies that were in place since he started as a border patrol agent in 1984.

Those were about the only positive word that Homan said throughout his interview. He then proceeded to share with everyone his opinion about the border crisis and the scary part is, I think he is right.

Homan shared that Biden’s handling of the border situation is not merely incompetence, but rather by design. He said that Biden sold out our country to progressives in order to be elected. I think we can all agree that part is true. No one was supporting Biden’s run for office, but once he was able to convince the progressives to drop out, he was able to take the front-runner status once and for all. The progressives in the party were committed to keeping Biden out.

I commented at the time that I wondered what Biden had done in order to get them to agree to drop out. It seems that open borders was one of those items. Our border is not closed as DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tried to claim on Sunday’s news circuit. He said that the border was closed and that all the issues that were happening right now were because of former President Donald Trump. It seems Biden’s administration plans to use that excuse for all their failures.

The problem is that they have completely eliminated all the hard work that Trump put into securing the border. They attacked him for the measures he put in place, but those orders and measures controlled immigration. There was no crisis to this magnitude after Trump secured his deals and the border.

Trump released a statement on Sunday that shared just that. In his comments, he said, “We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast.”

But if you consider Homan’s comments, it seems all this was planned. It seems that Biden was committed to allowing the border crisis to happen, he was committed to allowing the system to be overwhelmed, and in turn, allowing the illegal immigrants into our country. Homan said that what was taking place was facilitating immigration fraud.

If you look at the steps the Biden administration is taking, it certainly looks that way. Over the weekend, it was quietly leaked that they were planning to fly illegals to the border with Canada due to overcrowding. Instead of fixing the issue, they were deciding to spread the wealth of illegal immigrants. So not only will the illegal aliens be coming through the southern states, but they will be overrunning the northern ones as well.

The second story that broke over the weekend with little fanfare was that the Biden administration was spending millions to put these same illegal aliens up in temporary housing at hotels. Millions are being spent to give them free housing, free healthcare, free food, and more, all because of Biden’s refusal to maintain a secure border he was given.

So what does all of this mean? It means that our nation is being overrun.

Homan shared that over 90% of those who seek asylum at the southern border are denied. He said that they simply do not qualify. Except the Biden administration does not care if they qualify or not. They are simply holding them for a couple of days and releasing them into the US. They claim that they are refusing those who are not unaccompanied minors, but that’s simply not true. If they are minors, they are being put into the US and then reunited under a Biden policy in the US and being allowed to stay if they want.

We are allowing the flow of thousands of immigrants into the US, soon to be on both the northern and southern border, and Biden and his radical friends have every intention to give them free citizenship in the coming days. Thousands of people who are going to be living on US government assistance for housing, food, education, and more, just like the progressives want.

The Left will prey upon these people, as they always do, by stating that the only way for them to remain here and continue to receive their free stuff is to vote Democrat. After all, the Left really does not need them to become citizens in order to vote after they try to federalize elections and eliminate voter requirements.

Hopefully, you get the idea of what Homan is suggesting and what is taking place. This is not simply an immigration crisis that Biden mismanaged. It certainly looks purposeful and planned, in order to allow the full takeover of the United States by these radical progressives. Our nation is under attack from within.

