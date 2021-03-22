https://redstate.com/joesquire/2021/03/22/the-fight-over-the-filibuster-is-all-about-democrats-fear-of-losing-control-n347942
About The Author
Related Posts
Pillow Fight: Major Retailers Pull MyPillow From Their Shelves
January 19, 2021
Ric Grenell Has a Message for Biden & the Dems: 'Let's Be Honest; the America First Policy Is Never Going Back in the Bottle'
December 30, 2020
Ric Grenell Weighs in With Slam Dunk About the Media After 'Reporter' Tries a Words Are Violence Argument
March 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy