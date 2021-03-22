https://politicrossing.com/the-collapsing-american-family/

The Collapsing American Family

by Linda Goudsmit

What explains the radical leftist attack on the American family?

To answer this question we must understand the combatants in terms of competing ideologies. Leftism is rooted in Marxist collectivism and loyalty to the state. Conservatism is rooted in individualism and loyalty to the family. Consider the communist revolution in China. Thousands of years of venerating the family was extinguished and replaced with loyalty to the Communist Chinese Party (CCP).

Maoists instituted a national cancel-culture campaign that burned books, demolished statues, erased history, destroyed culture and cultural norms in a re-education campaign that replaced traditional Chinese culture with Maoist slogans and loyalty to the state.

In contemporary America, the radical leftist Democrats are following the Maoist cancel-culture model. They are targeting the three supporting pillars of American society; the American family, our Judeo-Christian faith, and the U.S. Constitution symbolized by our American flag. Cancel-culture is asymmetric warfare used by the advancing enemy to prepare the population for a replacement ideology.

How is this possible in the United States of America?

Hitler tried it in Germany. Hitler removed the children from their parents and indoctrinated them with Nazi re-education lessons that demanded loyalty to the state. Hitler’s youth actually turned in parents who rejected Nazism.

Marxist cancel-culture is ripping out the foundations of America’s constitutional republic that guarantee decentralized government, individual rights, and states rights. It is leftist preparation for a Marxist-style centralized, federalized, collectivist replacement ideology. According to Karl Marx, the father of Communism, an ideal communist society would have centralized banking, centralized education, and centralized labor. All infrastructure facilities, all agriculture, and all industries would be government-owned. There would be no private property, no inheritance rights, and the government would levy high taxes on everyone to support its programs.

The problem with communism is the same for socialism. Margaret Thatcher described it best, “The problem with socialism is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.” It is the same problem that China faced in the communist revolution. So, while Nixon and Kissinger bragged about opening trade with China in 1973, and arrogant American globalist/industrialists smirked about exploiting cheap Chinese labor for their goods, the smiling Chinese communists quietly solved their cash-flow problems. Western currency would finance their 100 Year Plan to take over the world.

The money poured into China as one globalist corporation after another moved its manufacturing out of the United States and into China. Eventually the smiling Chinese communists used their massive wealth to go on a buying spree. They bought American high tech and dual use companies, while they continued to steal our technology. They established hundreds of Confucius Institutes and chairs at universities across America. They exported Chinese communist culture and spread its weaponized cancel-culture tactics throughout the U.S.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) founders are unapologetic Marxist communists. Their organization is dedicated to Critical Race Theory (CRT), the racist narrative that applies the Marxist divide between oppressed and oppressor in society, to race. According to BLM and CRT, America is an irredeemably racist nation of white oppressors and oppressed people of color, that only communism can resolve.

Author Stella Morabito exposes CRT as a, “Classic Communist Divide-And-Conquer Tactic” in her September 29, 2020 Federalist article. Morabito describes CRT as, “. . . the insidious ideology being used to promote estrangement rather than friendship, and hostility rather than goodwill. Indeed, the tactics used by proponents of critical race theory share many parallels with old tactics used by the Bolsheviks.”

CRT does not only foment racial tension, it creates family tension. Conservative parents who reject the racism inherent in CRT, are scorned by their propagandized children. Educational indoctrination toward Marxist communism and racist CRT in schools across America, is an attack on the conservative American family that begins in K-12 and extends through university.

The children not only reject their parents conservative values, they reject their parents. Rupture has become a socially acceptable form of protest. The radical left call themselves Progressives. Progress toward what? A communist society where there is absolute conformity? Zero individual freedom? Zero individual property rights? Zero states rights? Zero freedom of speech??

It is my opinion that the Progressive choice for rupture reveals a stunning regressive lack of maturity, an infantile inability to agree to disagree. The Progressive narrative is a childish, emotional insistence on absolute conformity. Progressives don’t care what you LOOK like. Progressives demand that you THINK like they do. Children are now demanding that their conservative parents conform to their Progressive ideology, or suffer family estrangement.

It is a tyrannical, anti-American absolutism. Freedom is an adult enterprise that concerns itself with facts, not feelings.

The collapsing American family is a microcosm of the collapsing American democracy. The Biden/Harris administration is supporting BLM and CRT that are attacking the American family, and the administration is also committed to canceling the foundational American principle of free speech.

Without free speech there is no freedom. Radical leftists are restricting free speech by censoring conservative voices on the Internet, at work, at home, in schools, and in the mainstream and entertainment media. Freedom of speech is no longer a part of many American families. Leftist censorship has infiltrated American family life. Children are now demanding that their conservative parents surrender to their demand for censorship. No political discussions allowed.

What is the motive? Why are the leftists attacking the conservative American family? Conservatism, with its demand for national sovereignty and decentralized government, is the existential enemy of communism. The goal of the left is to regress America back to the binary socio-political structure of centralized government – rulers and ruled.

When parents surrender to emotional extortion and conform to their children’s ideological indoctrination and demands, the parents no longer pose a threat to the Marxist movement. Even when parents embrace a competing ideology or are a source of factual information, capitulation renders them irrelevant.

Communism is a return to feudalism. Centralized government, whether it is communism, socialism, monarchy, theocracy, oligarchy, or technocracy, is a binary socio-political structure of rulers and ruled. The collapsing American family is the price of feudalism.

