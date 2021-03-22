https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-media-is-only-upset-about-bidens-border-blackout-because-this-time-theyre-the-ones-in-the-dark

In a lengthy Twitter thread from John Moore, a Special Correspondent for Getty Images and author of Undocumented: Immigration and the Militarization of the US-Mexico Border, he explained that the Biden administration is preventing the media from gaining any access to “border operations” as the Biden immigration crisis continues to grow.

“I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations,” Moore began in a Twitter thread on Friday. “I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now — zero access is granted to media. These long lens images taken from the Mexican side.”

I respectfully ask US Customs and Border Protection to stop blocking media access to their border operations. I have photographed CBP under Bush, Obama and Trump but now – zero access is granted to media. These long lens images taken from the Mexican side. @CBP #gettyimagesnews pic.twitter.com/cWa90TlfeS — John Moore (@jbmoorephoto) March 19, 2021

Moore then added that “There’s no modern precedent for a full physical ban on media access to CBP border operations.”

This clear iron-fisted attempt to prevent the media from shining a light on the Biden administration’s abject failure at the southern border stands as incontrovertible proof that the media-lauded promises of Jen Psaki after Biden’s inauguration were laughable nonsense.

Remember that on January 20, the White House press secretary committed to “bringing truth and transparency back to the briefing room,” and that “Rebuilding trust with the American people will be central to our focus in the press office and in the White House every single day.”

Psaki’s commitment to “sharing information even when it is hard to hear” was in line with Biden’s inauguration speech, which the New Yorker described at the time as “Joe Biden’s love letter to the truth.”

“The new President tried something different: levelling with the American people,” Susan B. Glasser wrote for the outlet on January 20. “Biden spoke of unity, of national reconciliation, and also — and perhaps most important of all — of the need for leaders ‘to defend the truth and defeat the lies,’” she added.

As I have discussed before, however, the notion of “truth” and “lies” referenced by Biden and his administration goes beyond this simple binary. Between the “good” side of truth and the “bad” side of lies, the Democrats have cultivated a habitual home in the hidden chasm in between: lies of omission.

The Democrats aren’t really lying about the border crisis, beyond linguistic battles which are nothing but routine in the political arena. Instead, they are simply erasing the problem from existence, relying on their favorite toolkit: the mainstream media.

Last year, with the media’s help, they didn’t have to deal with the accusations leveled against Hunter Biden, or the failure of Democratic governors and their COVID-19 policies, or that Kamala Harris later endorsed a man she had implied was a racist guilty of sexual assault.

Preventing the media from reporting on the border crisis is simply a continuation of this winning strategy. The fact that the legacy media are reacting with shock is not necessarily indicative of their realization of the Democrats strategy. Instead, are they simply upset because they’re on the losing side, this time?

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

