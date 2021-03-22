https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/03/22/the-morning-briefing-today-were-gonna-party-like-its-2019-n1434008

It’s a Bloody Mary Morning Briefing

Nothin’ But the Good News

Happy Monday — is that a thing? — Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It’s me, Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit, filling in for Kruiser this morning. My friend has made his way back to his ancestral home to see his family and especially the lovely Kruiser Kid for the first time since the lockdowns began.

That’s an awfully long time, so I hope you won’t mind me filling in for Kruiser today.

Ever feel like you’re missing the forest for the scrub oak?

We have quite a bit of scrub oak on our little wooded homestead, and it can be nasty stuff. It forms these thickets nothing but our smallest dog can get through, and Chewie still ends up with scrapes all over himself. It isn’t all that nice to look at, but it grows quickly enough that it requires more maintenance than it’s worth.

In American politics and culture, the Woke Uber Progressive Authoritarian Left

(WUPAL) is like that scrub. They get far more attention than they’re worth, and if you’ve spent any time looking at their Twitter profiles, you know they usually aren’t anything you want to look at, either.

I mean, don’t make me remind you about Trigglypuff.

Oops. Sorry.

Also, like the real scrub oak, despite their small numbers, WUPAL is deeply rooted enough that we’re stuck with them at present.

But don’t forget the lovely forest.

My home state of Colorado has been loosening up, finally, and this weekend I decided to grab the kids and make full use of it.

We were out and about all weekend, and do you know what we didn’t hear or see out in the real world?

A single WUPAL. Not a one.

I took my boys out for much-needed haircuts on Saturday morning. Taped on the counter near the cash register was a hand-printed note that said something like, “Masks required by state order, but we won’t invade your privacy asking you about any health condition you might have.”

One or two wore masks, most didn’t. The mood was cheerful, even boisterous.

We stopped to grab burgers on our way up to the gun range, and if you’re thinking I’m raising red-blooded American males who get their hair cut by dirty-joke-telling male barbers before taking them to eat meat and shoot guns…

…well, yeah.

But back to my point about those AWOL WUPALs.

I won’t say which restaurant we went to because they seemed to be operating above the state-ordered capacity restriction. The parking lot was nearly full, and so were the tables and the bar.

Coloradans were supposed to be enduring a vegetarian “MeatOut” day suggested by our idiot governor, but if anybody ordered a veggie burger instead of the real thing, I couldn’t hear or see it.

After lunch, we made our way further north to a gun range where one of my dearest friends works. The Glock G44 I’d ordered a couple of weeks ago had arrived for pickup, weeks sooner than hoped.

The only bad news was actually good news, in a way. I filled out my background check papers, only to be told I’d have to come back in a few days to pick up the G44.

“Colorado has 3,000 people a day applying for background checks,” I was told. “The backlog is pretty bad.”

Having to wait certainly seems like an infringement on my 2nd Amendment rights, but the fact that Coloradans continue to buy guns in record numbers despite all the nanny-state Democrats in Denver seems like a blessing.

Sunday was more of the same: Errands to run, lunch with a friend, none of it visibly impacted by a single WUPAL.

Just happy, cheerful people enjoying a sunny Sunday morning.

That’s the forest we’ve given too little attention. It really won’t be long now until we can party like it’s 2019.

If you spend all your time staring at the nasty scrub oak — social media, the infotainment “news” shows, etc. — you’ll miss the lovely forest.

America still feels like America, once you step away from the computer screen and put your smartphone down.

I think that’s why the Democrats in Washington are acting in such a reckless rush — they know resistance is growing.

Who Made This? I Need to Buy Them a Drink

On to the linkfest, shall we?

PJ Media

He’s back! Trump EVISCERATES Biden’s Border Policy: ‘Turned National Triumph Into National Disaster’

Richard Fernandez asks THE question: What Is Real in a World Where Americans Rely on the Media for Truth?

Spoiler: He won’t. Tom Cotton Urges Biden to Re-Impose 3 Trump-Era Policies to Regain Control of the Border.

In a meaningful way? No. Did the Border Crisis Finally Force the Corporate Media to Criticize Joe Biden?

This Mean Girls reboot kinda sucks: ‘Teen Vogue’ Staffer Who Seized on New Editor’s Racist Tweets Had Racist Tweets of Her Own.

Racism narratives don’t just establish themselves, buddy. Does the Media Really Know the Atlanta Shooter’s Motive Better Than He Does?

‘Mostly peaceful’ means ‘partly violent.’ Psy-Op Much? Antifa Stages ‘Love’ March in Portland Neighborhood it Just Trashed – and Attacks ICE HQ.

Townhall Mothership

It’s weird how our moral betters keep turning out to be such awful people. SF School Board VP In Hot Water Over Past Remarks About Asians and White Supremacy.

Weaponized Karens: Understand That Some People Love the Pandemic.

President Porchlight has no clue any of this happened: Jen Psaki Defends Firing A Bunch Of Potheads.

This is FINE. ICE Reserves Hotel Rooms For Illegal Migrants, Biden May Fly Them To States On Canadian Border.

Not all kids are this dumb — right? RIGHT? Teen Who Confessed Thinks It’s Unfair He’s Facing Armed Robbery Charges.

I hate it when people compliment me. University Professor Calls out the Racist ‘Dehumanization’ of Saying Asians are Good at Math.

That’s gonna leave a mark. Christine Pelosi Tries Lame Attack on Ron DeSantis, Gets Hit With Facts and Her Mother’s Own Actions.

‘There are no migrants on the border’: ‘They are lying to our face’: DHS Sec. Mayorkas goes full Baghdad Bob during interview on ‘Meet the Press’

VIP

Megan Fox brings it. Your Weekly Good News Round-Up: Adorable Vandalism, Cello Solos, and Peanut Butter Delight.

It doesn’t feel very happy. Happy Anniversary to the Media’s Deadly War on Hydroxychloroquine.

Slip alidin’ away: Social Conservatives Hate to Say We Told You So, But the Record Speaks for Itself.

That Zac Snyder cut of Justice Leage: A Better Waste Of Four Hours, If Not A Great One.

I really hate this Administration: The Alcohol Industry Is Bracing for a Dramatic Increase In Tariffs.

Kruiser is still here in spirit (and voice). The Kruiser Kabana Episode 109: My First Vaccine Dose Was Fine and Daylight Saving Time Is the Devil.

#Resist: The Musical

Thanks for not sticking a tack on the substitute’s chair. Kruiser will be back on Thursday, with Bryan Preston and Paula Bolyard filling in the next two days.

Cheers!

