Donald Trump phoned in to Fox News and ripped Joe Biden Monday morning for his actions that have led to the border crisis.

Trump reaffirmed that the Obama-Biden Admin built the cages for the migrant children.

“They built the cages for the children,” Trump said.

Former President Trump on the lack of Transparency in the Biden Administration pic.twitter.com/Je3VJ31WdP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2021

Earlier Monday photos were leaked to Axios of children stuffed into crowded cages in squalid conditions at a US Customs and Border Protection overflow facility.

The photos show hundreds of children huddling on the floor of eight ‘pods’ – each of which are supposed to hold 260 people. One pod reportedly has over 400 unaccompanied male minors crammed together, according to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation.

A reported 15,000 unaccompanied child migrants are in U.S. custody this weekend, including 5,000 being kept in overcrowded Border Patrol stations not meant for children.

Biden’s handlers have a gag order on border patrol agents from speaking to the press during this growing crisis.

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released MORE PHOTOS of Biden’s border kids in cages.

The children are packed into overcrowded holding facilities with hundreds of migrant kids.

James O’Keefe also reported that 50 of the children tested positive for the coronavirus.

