Media Matters Senior Fellow Matthew Gertz was just trying to do his job today, watching the big three networks in anticipation of their covering for President Joe Biden in the face of the crisis at our southern border.

But what he got instead was coverage of our crisis at the southern border.

And he was pretty upset about it:

Agenda-setting: All three broadcast morning shows referring to the situation at the border as a “crisis.” pic.twitter.com/KLr0gEHGKC — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 22, 2021

Imagine! Referring to a crisis as a “crisis.” Don’t they know that a Democrat is in the White House right now?

Seems coordinated 🤔 — dawn mclaughlin🐝🦋🌱🌻 (@littleblucleric) March 22, 2021

Oh yes. Most definitely. That’s literally the only explanation there is for any network referring to the situation at the border as a “crisis.”

The border has been problematic for years. However, this is a cynical attempt by the networks to manufacture a crisis to increase their tanking ratings. — Michelle Lamb (@Michell17512161) March 22, 2021

after Trump I somehow managed to believe for a minute that the MSM goobers wouldn’t be so easily tricked by the Fox News puke funnel. alas https://t.co/zb7FGq7T2g — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) March 22, 2021

As always, no matter who is in power, it’s the right that sets the agenda and defines the spin. https://t.co/R1acDS3KLK — David Kleppinger (@DrKlep) March 22, 2021

Gotta remember that while these shows periodically contain some news content, they are not now and have not for thirty years been serious about news except AS content. The audience doesn’t necessarily see the distinction, but it’s there. https://t.co/WAzRFMo4Ya — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 22, 2021

Manufactured outrage. It is ridiculous bc there are so many actual stories that could be pursued from the last administration but they don’t want to do that work. — StLuGal (@StLuGal) March 22, 2021

Yeah, if there’s one thing the media have demonstrated since Joe Biden was inaugurated, it’s that they don’t want to talk about Donald Trump.

MSM is exhibiting symptoms of addiction. They are addicted, & like most addicts, have lost any moral authority. — susanprintz (@ruthnirvsgrrl) March 22, 2021

Like an addict to a hit, they’re drawn inexorably to certain narratives that give them the fix they need. https://t.co/0ui59dbxCF — Will Stancil (@whstancil) March 22, 2021

This needs to stop. — Randy Kelle 🎸🇺🇸🌊 (@randy_kelle) March 22, 2021

Absolutely. We can’t let the American public get tricked into thinking that Joe Biden bears any responsibility for the border crisis situation, even though he infamously told aspiring illegal immigrants to flock to our southern border.

All three broadcast morning shows accurately refer to the crisis at the border as a crisis. https://t.co/DfOJtN1Okw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

Media Matters mad at media for referring to situation on the border as a “crisis.” https://t.co/kpWVOc48Nq — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 22, 2021

If Media Matters wants to call out the media for something, let it be for taking as long as they did to acknowledge what the rest of us have already known was true.

It’s a very serious problem, and Biden is handling it poorly. This is the right coverage. — The Ace Face (@TruthsandLies14) March 22, 2021

It’s the sort of coverage we should have had from the get-go.

And if it keeps up, Matthew Gertz may have no choice but to spontaneously combust:

Prediction: Biden press conference that journalists have been saying is essential for weeks devolves into fixation on whether border situation is a “crisis,” followed by online criticism of journalists for so doing, followed by huffiness. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 22, 2021

