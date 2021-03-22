https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/22/trump-made-us-do-it-msnbcs-excuse-for-why-media-fell-for-andrew-cuomos-good-guy-act-belongs-in-bullst-hall-of-fame/

We see a couple of problems with this MSNBC headline. First and foremost, it wasn’t America who fell for Andrew Cuomo’s good guy performance, it was the media who fell for it. And pushed it. And awarded him for it.

While thousands and thousands of elderly people died in nursing homes because of his policies.

The second problem with this headline is that there was no ‘good guy’ performance with Cuomo unless you’re a moronic bubblehead who fell for the act.

Like the media did:

They just can’t quit Trump.

Seriously.

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT WE FELL FOR CUOMO!!!

ELEVENTY.

You’d think someone somewhere at MSNBC would say, ‘Guys, c’mon now, this just sounds pathetic.’

But nope.

I was shocked to learn that it isn’t the fault of the press for uncritically fluffing Cuomo as the anti-Trump, but Trump’s fault for making them do it. https://t.co/gMOOPq2Sfh — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) March 22, 2021

We were also shocked.

“America” didn’t. The media did — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) March 22, 2021

And. . . Your daily nipple-fluffing had nothing to do with Americans’ being misled? — Brian O’Kelley – Austere Neanderthal (@BrianOKelley1) March 22, 2021

Nipple-fluffing?

Yeah, we don’t wanna know.

You misspelled, “How the media deliberately misrepresented a guy whom everybody knew was a bully and a thug.” — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 22, 2021

I never, even for a second, believed he was a “good guy.” 😂 — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) March 22, 2021

Rich coming from MSNBC. — Matt (@Burning_Barves) March 22, 2021

Did we, though? I was seeing tweets about him filling nursing homes with COVID positive patients the week it happened. — Dr Captain Ajerodica 󾓦 (@mrskribble) March 22, 2021

No, WE DIDN’T.

But the media absolutely did.

