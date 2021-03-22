https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/22/trump-rails-against-biden-for-engineering-border-crisis-just-two-months-into-office/

Former President Donald Trump railed at his Democratic White House successor Sunday for aggressively pursuing open borders, provoking the worst crisis at the southern border in years.

“We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history,” Trump said in a statement. “All they had to do was keep his smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of just a few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”

New statement from former President Donald Trump, on the Biden administration’s quickly deteriorating Southwest border crisis: “the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.” pic.twitter.com/3gy0ALkJtD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 21, 2021

Trump castigated President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in particular, seizing on his performance on Sunday talk programs defending Biden’s open border policies and the administration’s media blackout of federal law enforcement overrun by the crisis.

The administration put a gag order on federal agents and officers from answering any questions from the press while concealing conditions in the overwhelmed migrant detention centers that house unaccompanied children accepted indefinitely into the United States as public charges.

“Why has the Biden administration refused to allow reporters to see for themselves and to record what the conditions are for which these minors are being housed?” pressed Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace challenges DHS Sec. Mayorkas over Biden’s media blackout on the border crisis despite his ‘transparency’ pledge: “Why did you refuse to allow reporters to see the conditions?” pic.twitter.com/0TGxcShCLS — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 21, 2021

Mayorkas blamed the coronavirus for the prohibition of journalists, although detention centers are far exceeding capacity and illegal border crossers are not all tested before their U.S. entry. Lawyers, who have been able to enter for interviews, told CBS News children live in abhorrent conditions with insufficient food and bed space. Blaming coronavirus, although the Trump administration allowed reporter ride throughs under the same conditions, was a theme of Mayorka’s media tour on the Sunday circuit. He repeated the same response on ABC News.

“The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace,” Trump wrote, going on to demand congressional investigators launch a probe into the administration’s gag order. “The Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be sunject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are.”

Two months into the Biden presidency, an immediate crisis on the border has begun to test the new administration. It halted construction of the southern wall along the U.S. and Mexico border and rolled back Trump-era policies to open the floodgates for illegal migration.

NBC News reported Saturday more than 5,000 unaccompanied minors are now in Customs and Border Protection custody. The influx of illegal immigrants has pushed federal agencies to open new overflow facilities, characterized by Democrats and leftists in the corporate press as “cages” under the Trump administration, while preparing to release migrants into the greater population without court dates for asylum or deportation hearings.

The Biden administration is also considering the transportation of migrants by plane to states near the Canadian border as the Democratic-induced surge of immigration pressures overwhelmed facilities in the southwest.

