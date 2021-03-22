https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/544281-trump-republicans-need-stronger-and-better-leadership-than-mcconnell

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Back to the future on immigration, Afghanistan, Iran Juan Williams: Biden flips the script The Memo: Two months in, strong Biden faces steep climbs MORE said in a new interview that Republicans need “stronger” and “better” leadership than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats vow to go ‘bold’ — with or without GOP Johnson, Grassley indecision freezes key Senate races Republicans set to rebound big in 2022 midterms, unless… MORE (R-Ky.).

“I think we need better leadership than Mitch McConnell and stronger leadership,” Trump said while appearing on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast.

“I mean, he can’t rein in his own people. We have the Mitt Romneys of the world and, you know, the Ben Sasses of the world. These are not good for the Republican Party,” the former president added, referring to Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMeet the Make the Senate Great Again caucus The two women who could ‘cancel’ Trump A new era for America’s children? MORE (R-Utah) and Ben Sasse Ben SasseRussia, China tensions rise with White House ‘For the People Act’ proclaims democracy, but usurps democratic choices Is nonpartisan effectiveness still possible? MORE (R-Neb.).

McConnell, who aligned with Trump while he was in the Oval Office, appeared to break with the former president after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol breach. McConnell said in February that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” The senator also left open the possibility that Trump, who was impeached over his role in the riot but acquitted in a Senate trial, could face civil or criminal charges.

Trump fired back in a statement calling McConnell a “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

However, the minority leader later said he would “absolutely” back Trump if he ran for presidency again in 2024.

Trump also said on the podcast that he doesn’t want to talk to McConnell.

“Look, he’s hanging by a thread right now with respect to the filibuster. And if they get the filibuster, he’s hanging on [Democratic Sen.] Joe Manchin Joe ManchinThis week: Senate works to confirm Biden picks ahead of break Meet the Make the Senate Great Again caucus Feinstein opens door to supporting filibuster reform MORE, who always goes with the Democrats,” Trump said.

He also said that Republicans could “not show up” in order to prevent any vote on the parliamentary procedure.

“If the Republicans don’t show up, in other words, there’s no vote, as I understand, in a 50-50 Senate, as I understand it the vice presidential vote doesn’t count in that case. So they can’t get that through.”

Senators are required to attend sessions in the Senate unless they are excused. If a quorum, or minimum amount of senators needed, is not reached, then the Senate may direct the sergeant-at-arms to ask or compel absent senators to attend a session, according to Senate rules.

McConnell has spoken out against the move to eliminate the filibuster, warning it could lead to dire consequences.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin, can even begin, to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said on the Senate floor last week.

