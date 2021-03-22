https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-to-start-own-social-media-platform-in-2-3-months/
BREAKING: Trump Senior Adviser @JasonMillerinDC says President Trump will likely return to social media in 2-3 months on his own social media platform that will “completely redefine the game” pic.twitter.com/IZCT6ryqFw
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2021
JUST IN – Trump is creating a new social media platform and it will be ready in 2-3 months, according to Jason Miller, who was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign.
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 21, 2021
Bronx Tina is ready…
— Tina40 (@RealTina40) March 22, 2021