Just a day after leaked photos showing packed migrant holding facilities at the southwest U.S. border, the Customs and Border Protection agency on Tuesday released its own photos of the temporary centers being used to house children who illegally crossed the border.

The photos show people crowded into what appear to be plastic enclosures, the floor covered with people sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on mats on the floor with Kelvar blankets covering them.

“Another photo shows dozens of children in a transparent pen similar to a cage,” Fox News reported.

In a statement, the CBP said it is working to “balance the need for public transparency and accountability.”

CBP continues to transfer unaccompanied minors to the Department of Health and Human Services “as quickly and efficiently as possible” after they are apprehended on the southwest Border,” said the agency said.

The agency also said it continues to discourage visitors in facilities but is also try to balance issues issues of privacy and COVID-19 safety with the need for public transparency and accountability. CBP also said the released stills and videos are of the Donna Processing Center in Donna, Texas, and the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas.

The release of the photos came a day after the office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, put out photos of the Donna facility.

“More has to be done to address this growing humanitarian crisis,” he tweeted. “These migrant children need our help right now. Not later.”

Meanwhile, U.S. border officials on Monday posted a rogues gallery of illegal immigrants they have captured and say are suspected pedophiles, rapists and murderers.

“In the past four days, #USBP agents arrested a murderer, an MS-13 gang member, and two sexual predators illegally present in the country. #RGV agents continue safeguarding our communities from violent criminals like these,” tweeted Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley.

