UPDATE: This story includes information shared by the Boulder Police Department in a news conference.

Police in Boulder, Colorado, responded to an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, and later confirmed that multiple civilians and an officer were killed in the mass murder.

A man was led out of the building in handcuffs and appearing to have blood on one leg, but it is unclear if he is a suspect in the incident. Police later confirmed that one suspect is in custody, but did not identify the person other than saying the alleged perpetrator was being treated at a hospital.

What are the details?

The New York Times reported that a witness who “posted a live video from the scene shortly after the shooting began, said he heard about a dozen shots and saw three people who appeared to be wounded — two in the parking lot and one inside the supermarket.”

The Boulder Police Department responded to the scene. The FBI announced in a tweet later, “At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.”

Another man at the scene of the incident told KCNC-TV that his son-in-law and grandchildren were in the store when the shooting broke out, and that the suspect “shot the woman in front of them” in line at the pharmacy.

BPD held a news conference hours after the incident, but provided few details saying that victims’ families were still being notified. Officials refused to confirm how many fatalities there were, but confirmed multiple civilians and one police officer were killed.

Forensic News noted that it was “remarkable how little the police are sharing,” adding that “the Commander actually said they don’t know how many died. Really bizarre press conference.”

Law enforcement said another news conference would occur later Monday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

