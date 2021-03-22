https://hannity.com/media-room/update-psaki-says-children-presenting-at-the-southern-border-is-not-a-crisis/

A new report from Axios is shedding more light on the conditions at migrant “overflow facilities” for children along the US-Mexico border.

.@PressSec is asked about the release of photos from border migrant detention centers and if the admin will now say it is a crisis: “Children presenting at our border, who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations is not a crisis pic.twitter.com/W5aNYoeDvd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2021

“Children presenting at our border, who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations is not a crisis,” said the Press Secretary.

NEW: Exclusive photos from inside a CBP temporary overflow facility taken over the weekend in Donna, Texas reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer term child shelters and family detention centers fill uphttps://t.co/uxdWO7cV7N — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 22, 2021

Each of eight “pods” in the soft-sided facility has a ~260-person occupancy, said @RepCuellar who provided the photos to Axios. But as of Sunday, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors. https://t.co/TRLqmkCV0N — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 22, 2021

BREAKING: Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas.

–@axios pic.twitter.com/LhDMnNQwdT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 22, 2021

From @axios, photos (provided by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar) of an overcrowded migrant youth holding center in Texas. This kind of thing caused an enormous eruption of outrage and emotion during the Trump years.https://t.co/9MVosR2BYQ pic.twitter.com/uXi7zXs8uq — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 22, 2021

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up,” reports Axios.

“Each of eight ‘pods’ in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation. But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors,” adds the website.

