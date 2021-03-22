https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-22-children-packed-in-terrible-conditions-at-bidens-border-facility_3745093.html

Video: Facts Matter (March 22): Children Packed in Terrible Conditions at Biden’s Border Facility

Newly leaked photos from migrant detention facilities have shed light on the terrible conditions that children are being kept in.

In Michigan, the owner of a pizzeria has just been arrested for defying the governor’s pandemic orders. She said that those orders reminded her of the communist system she fled in Poland.

As social media clamps down harder on free speech, a spokesperson for former President Donald Trump just announced that within the next 2-3 months, he will be launching his own social media platform.