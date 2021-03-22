https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/video-texas-driver-captures-caravan-buses-carrying-illegal-migrant-children-dallas-housing/

Joe Biden’s first move as president was to open the US southern border to migrants and fake refugees.

In February there was an explosion of migrants at the border.

In March the numbers are even higher.

The Biden administration has also promised to keep all children in the US who make it across the US southern border. And they are blaming this on President Trump!

Last week the Biden administration announced that 3,000 male migrant children, mostly teens, would be held at the Dallas Convention Center.

On Sunday a Gateway Pundit reader sent this video of a caravan of buses carrying illegal migrant children to Dallas.

