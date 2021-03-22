https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/03/22/virginia-school-district-tries-to-deal-with-secret-enemies-list-of-parents-against-critical-race-theory-n348571
About The Author
Related Posts
'Investigate Chicom Global Lockdown Fraud!' Demand Lawyers, Retired Brig. Gen. in Open Letter to FBI Exposing Virus Lies
January 12, 2021
Thank You, Democrats: MTG is Now Even More Formidable
February 5, 2021
Not So Fast Gavin; Newsom's Senatorial Nomination May Not Be Legal
December 29, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy