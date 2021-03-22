https://thepostmillennial.com/journalist-aaron-rupar-is-a-master-of-the-self-own/

Update: Aaron Rupar owned himself again recently in a highly irresponsible way. The Vox journalist shared footage of a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office saying that “yesterday was a really bad day for him,” taking the quote completely out of context.

Rupar didn’t see fit to notice that the Chief was actually quoting the shooter, Robert Aaron Long, and not saying himself that he thought Long had had a bad day. Oops!

He has since deleted the tweet, but not before it was apparently picked up by Chinese state media:

.@atrupar’s disinformation about the law enforcement official’s quote is being repeated by Chinese state media now. https://t.co/oKPpLDhtpe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 21, 2021

“@atrupar’s disinformation about the law enforcement official’s quote is being repeated by Chinese state media now.”

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar once tweeted: “My brain is so broken.” Author Matt Palumbo took the opportunity to point out all the ways that this has been evidenced to be so.

Aaron Rupar owning himself, a thread pic.twitter.com/7F9PzRY2yQ — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

In a series of tweets, Palumbo showed Rupar’s contradictions. In July 2019, Rupar tweeted that Trump said he was a first responder during the 9/11 tragedy when New York’s World Trade Towers were struck by a plane and collapsed, killing more than 3,000 people. What Trump actually said, as Tim Pool pointed out, what that he did not consider himself to be a first responder.

Rupar tweeted with glee after Election Day 2020 that ushered in the Biden administration, showing a photo of a large crowd in DC, saying that it was “party time outside the White House.” But he also posted a shot of crowds swarming a football field after a win, saying “not ideal during a worsening pandemic.” Rupar did not seem to be aware of the contradiction, that he was applauding crowds cheering one thing, and decrying crowds cheering something else.

Rupar took issue with Stephen Miller’s tweets regarding how many people had died from COVID under the Biden administration, which Miller pointed out because this was a metric that was hurled at the Trump administration during 2020 as a means to place blame for every single COVID death on Trump. But Rupar failed perhaps to remember his own tweet of Jan. 1 where he blamed the Trump administration for COVID deaths.

Rupar called out Sen. Ted Cruz’s remarks when sharing a story from the satirical Babylon Bee, calling Cruz’s comment “I wish this was parody” “an unbelievable self own.

Just an unbelievable self own pic.twitter.com/PuypjMkhIR — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021

Palumbo poked fun at Rupar’s ignorance of a classic Saturday Night Live line, in which Dan Aykroyd referred to Jane Curtain as an “ignorant slut” during their parody news sketch. Rupar said it was inappropriate, but it was just a parody.

In September 2016, Rupar said that the Trump administration was waging “war against anonymous sources,” and that it was absurd. But he seemed pleased when Jen Psaki brushed off a reporter’s questions for saying “many people are saying” and not being able to provide the identities of those “many.” Which is it, Aaron?

For his part, Miller got back to Rupar, pointing out that Rupar had emphasized the number of dead from COVID and put that blame squarely on Trump, while refusing to do the same for Biden. If the man in the White House is to blame for the deaths, then isn’t the man in the White House to blame for the deaths?

Miller’s use of this hyperbole was intended to point out the absurdity, to hold the left to account for their own hypocrisy. Rupar, apparently, was not in on the joke.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

