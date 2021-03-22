https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/washington-post-reports-on-books-and-programs-to-start-the-social-justice-for-toddlers-conversation-early/

It was just earlier this month when Christopher F. Rufo showed us bits of an “equity toolkit” being distributed by the Arizona Department of Education. “They’re not too young to talk about race!” shouted one slide, and they weren’t kidding; the toolkit claimed that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old, and parents must instill “antiracist attitudes and actions” beginning at birth. Hence the market for books like Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” and several others mentioned in the Washington Post’s article on “social justice for toddlers.”

Social justice for toddlers: These new books and programs start the conversation early https://t.co/yWtMAftxCW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 22, 2021

Oh, did you catch that in the tweet? A drag queen story time will soon be a television show!

Natalie Jesionka reports:

In the era of Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, many parents are wondering when the right time is to talk to their children about social justice. Experts say it’s never too early, and a new wave of tools and resources can help start the conversation. You can enroll in a music class (virtually now) that develops understanding of gender and personhood. A drag queen story time will soon be a television show. And there are more and more children’s books that discuss intersectionality and broaden representation, plus flashcards and short videos that teach parent and toddler about anti-racism ideas. … “Not Quite Narwhal” “All are Welcome” and “The Family Book” are some of the books celebrated by Canadian drag performance duo Fay and Fluffy, embraced by kids for their sparkly dresses, candy-colored wigs and zany children’s storybook readings. Kaleb Robertson and JP Kane are performance artists who have experience in early education and have been offering free drag story time in Toronto since 2016. Their goal is to increase exposure to drag, support gender-variant children and create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome.

As always, be skeptical whenever you see journalists use phrases like “many parents” and “experts say” — i.e., “many parents” are going to be taken in by what these so-called “experts say.”

Absolutely ridiculous. — Pete Lawrence (@sanctum) March 22, 2021

I’ll take “phrases that have lost all meaning” for $400, Alex. — AzureShakes (@AaronPPettit1) March 22, 2021

They wanna start brainwashing early damn. — Justin iZ Here (@Best_Lolicon) March 22, 2021

Start the brainwashing and excuse making early. — J.A. Degenerate (@degen_trdr) March 22, 2021

Remember when it was considered immoral to brainwash kids as early as possible? — Schleicher (@Schleichfreund) March 22, 2021

This generation of kids is going to need decades of therapy after going through this CRT bullshit. One half of them will just crumble under the white guilt pushed into them and turn into fragile ghosts barely resembling human beings. The other half will just get radicalized. — A reasonable person (@ChocolateCatfi1) March 22, 2021

But then again the next generation of therapists will probably also be ultra woke so they’ll just make the damage worse. — A reasonable person (@ChocolateCatfi1) March 22, 2021

Always turns out well pic.twitter.com/cCEOzU8AFA — Matt Brown🍑💨 (@M_Wiggin) March 22, 2021

Obviously meant to say conversion not conversation — Not Normal, HSC (partial) (@canwepause) March 22, 2021

Ah yes, make sure the divide is deeply ingrained from a very young age. no way that will breed more racism and resentment…🤡 — J4ckC4rver (@JC4rver) March 22, 2021

Indoctrination is wrong, WaPo. This conversation is one that divides us. Universal identity is what should be centered. Not race. Not gender. — Rage of the Macrophage (@vgman94) March 22, 2021

Ah yes, those problematically racist toddlers. — Seno Akta Gamat (@SuperDuperGreen) March 22, 2021

Just looked at my 1 year old and realized he was white. I will punish him accordingly, thank you WaPo! — The Lesser Fool (@thelesserfool) March 22, 2021

If there is any group of people that need to understand social justice it’s those damn racist toddlers. — ScottFliesCAK (@ScottFliesCAK) March 22, 2021

Ah yes infancy, where knowing your moral high ground is more important than walking, playing and talking. — YodleMeToSleep (@MeYodle) March 22, 2021

This is borderline disgusting. — Section1Guy (@Section1Guy) March 22, 2021

So, brainwashing starts early? “Social justice” is a scam: the social dilemma is justice vs. solidarity. Justice means being equal by law and depend on your own ability. Solidarity means helping those less fortunate. The balance is not scientific, it depends on place and time. — Ivan Kolev (@igkolev) March 22, 2021

The social justice movement is not about conversations, so don’t pretend it is. It’s about indoctrination, original sin, and, ultimately communism. We see you. — Christopher (@ButNotToLast) March 22, 2021

we’re done asking nicely for you to stop this assault on our children — free_continental_politics_from7to10 (@from7to10) March 22, 2021

These programs have the opposite of the desired effect — ChadBroChill (@ChadBro420) March 22, 2021

Y’all better make homeschooling illegal by the time I have kids because I am absolutely not putting them in public school with this garbage running around. — picce (@naPiccerilla) March 22, 2021

It’s not just public elementary schools that are hosting Drag Queen Story Hour to teach first graders about gender fluidity; as we showed recently, the U.S. Navy is recommending its recruits, who missed out on this indoctrination in their preschools, read Kendi’s book “How to Be an Antiracist” and Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” You’re never too young or too old.

SHOCKING … oh wait: Former Pres. of Drag Queen Story Hour Fdn. and Children’s Court Judge arrested on 7 counts of child porn https://t.co/asfEdmS9vS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 18, 2021

