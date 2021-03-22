https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/washington-post-reports-on-books-and-programs-to-start-the-social-justice-for-toddlers-conversation-early/

It was just earlier this month when Christopher F. Rufo showed us bits of an “equity toolkit” being distributed by the Arizona Department of Education. “They’re not too young to talk about race!” shouted one slide, and they weren’t kidding; the toolkit claimed that babies show the first signs of racism at three months old, and parents must instill “antiracist attitudes and actions” beginning at birth. Hence the market for books like Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” and several others mentioned in the Washington Post’s article on “social justice for toddlers.”

Oh, did you catch that in the tweet? A drag queen story time will soon be a television show!

Natalie Jesionka reports:

In the era of Black Lives Matter and #MeToo, many parents are wondering when the right time is to talk to their children about social justice. Experts say it’s never too early, and a new wave of tools and resources can help start the conversation.

You can enroll in a music class (virtually now) that develops understanding of gender and personhood. A drag queen story time will soon be a television show. And there are more and more children’s books that discuss intersectionality and broaden representation, plus flashcards and short videos that teach parent and toddler about anti-racism ideas.

“Not Quite Narwhal” “All are Welcome” and “The Family Book” are some of the books celebrated by Canadian drag performance duo Fay and Fluffy, embraced by kids for their sparkly dresses, candy-colored wigs and zany children’s storybook readings.

Kaleb Robertson and JP Kane are performance artists who have experience in early education and have been offering free drag story time in Toronto since 2016. Their goal is to increase exposure to drag, support gender-variant children and create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome.

As always, be skeptical whenever you see journalists use phrases like “many parents” and “experts say” — i.e.,  “many parents” are going to be taken in by what these so-called “experts say.”

It’s not just public elementary schools that are hosting Drag Queen Story Hour to teach first graders about gender fluidity; as we showed recently, the U.S. Navy is recommending its recruits, who missed out on this indoctrination in their preschools, read Kendi’s book “How to Be an Antiracist” and Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” You’re never too young or too old.

