New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was caught on camera shouting “I’m not going anywhere, darling,” at one of his adoring liberal fans.

The admirer of the governor clearly does not care about his order to send Covid patients into nursing homes, which led to the deaths of tens of thousands of elderly residents.

She is also clearly unbothered by at least eight staff members who have accused him of sexual harassment, including a current employee.

“I love you and you better stay where you are, we’ve got your back,” a woman yelled out to Cuomo as he got into a car. “We love you, we need you at the finish line, you better stay.”

Cuomo responded by shouting “I’m staying,” before adding “alright, I’m not going anywhere, darling.”

As pressure for the disgraced governor continues to grow, even from within his own party and state, Cuomo is refusing to resign, calling demands for him to step down “anti-democratic.”

