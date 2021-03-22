http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3XbAa_NtToc/

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner during her Monday program interrupted her interview with former President Donald Trump to report the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas resigned.

Faulkner said, “I want to get to this because it just happened now. I want to check with our producers. The DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned Mr. President.”

Trump said, “I’m not surprised. Good. That’s a big victory for our country.”

Listening to producers on her earpiece, Faulkner said, “Hold on. Let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me. Forgive me. That has not happened. And I apologize.”

While laughing, Trump said, “Oh, OK. Cross off that victory.”

Faulkner said, “You called for that, though. And you were just talking about him, just to clarify, as somebody who is not competent to handle what’s going on. So let me clean up on aisle seven with my error. He has not resigned. Let me move to what you were calling for and others too, for him to move out of the way and get somebody who can do the job. Your thoughts?”

Trump replied, “Well, I think that will eventually happen. He is way over his head.”

