Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan stumbled upon this “only in D.C.” type scene on Sunday where anti-China/pro-Uighur demonstrators clashed with those protesting violence against Asain-Americas.

Guys, it’s not “racist” to call out China for, you know, genocide:

Really wild stuff downtown. A Stop Asian Hate rally is clashing with a Pro-Uighur drive by. The pro-Uighur group is shouting “F— China!” The Asian rally is responding by calling them “racist.” pic.twitter.com/h8a2hB4Oqe — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 21, 2021

Video from the “Stop Asian Hate” side of the protest:

And here’s the pro-Uighur side:

These trucks also drove in circles around the protest. pic.twitter.com/i4E3HDYMfB — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 21, 2021

Who wants to tell the “Stop Asian Hate!” people that Uighurs are Asian, too?

This outrage cycle is becoming a referendum on China. https://t.co/YAvxhHNWcn — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 21, 2021

And imagine having to defend yourself for protesting against literal genocide:

The East Turkistan National Awakening Movement is denouncing the drive-by protest. https://t.co/z16Avfyws1 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 22, 2021

But they are denouncing the drive-by protest:

Statement from the Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile: https://t.co/GVaZeZ9tQv — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 22, 2021

According to the group who put together the event, it was planned “a month ago”:

The Uyghur American Association, which organized the drive-by, is distancing itself from any accusation of racism. https://t.co/nnsIKuZbA0 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) March 22, 2021

