Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan stumbled upon this “only in D.C.” type scene on Sunday where anti-China/pro-Uighur demonstrators clashed with those protesting violence against Asain-Americas.

Guys, it’s not “racist” to call out China for, you know, genocide:

Video from the “Stop Asian Hate” side of the protest:

And here’s the pro-Uighur side:

Who wants to tell the “Stop Asian Hate!” people that Uighurs are Asian, too?

And imagine having to defend yourself for protesting against literal genocide:

But they are denouncing the drive-by protest:

According to the group who put together the event, it was planned “a month ago”:

