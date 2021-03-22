https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wayne-root-isnt-everyone-florida-dead-hospital/

By Wayne Allyn Root

I hate to say, “I told you so.” But yes, “I told you so.”

I’m one of the few brave souls in the American media to warn and advise from day one (back in early March 2020) not to ever lockdown the American people, or the US economy.

I argued…

TRENDING: BREAKING: SWAT Team Moves In As Spring Breakers Commit Violence, Destroy Restaurants…City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency [VIDEO]

A) It wouldn’t stop Covid, because you can’t stop a germ.

B) There was never a reason to lockdown everyone. Anyone relatively young or healthy never had a reason to fear death from Covid. The survival rate is 99%. But for anyone relatively healthy under the age of 65, it’s near 100%.

C) Over time, lockdowns would cause more deaths than Covid- from suicide, depression, loneliness, drug and alcohol addiction, joblessness, poverty and stress (from being unsure how to feed your family).

D) And worst of all, lockdowns would destroy the economy. If grandma or grandpa is sick or dying with Covid, how does it help them if their kids and grandkids lose their business, job, or home? It only makes things much worse.

I said from day one (back in early March 2020), that grandma and grandpa would not want their kids and grandkids to be jobless, hopeless, or homeless. That doesn’t help grandpa or grandma. They want their kids and grandkids to live life and prosper. That’s how you honor grandpa and grandma.

I warned the only way to fight Covid and pay for Covid, was to keep the economy open and healthy. And keep Americans employed.

Don’t look now, but I was 100% right.

Florida is Exhibit A. Everyone needs to know the Florida story.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should be “America’s Hero Governor.” He stood strong in the face of massive pressure to close the state, close the economy, lockdown the people, order mask mandates. He refused. He kept Florida open for business.

Now look at the amazing results. Florida’s economy is booming, people are happy, the quality of life is high, and very few are sick. It worked!

Even though Florida has been wide open for almost a year now (without mask mandates); even though Florida has millions of retired senior citizens; Florida still has less deaths and hospitalizations than any of the know-it-all liberal lockdown states run by authoritarian Democrat Governors. Florida’s numbers are better than New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan, Illinois, or any other deep blue state.

Yes, Florida has less death and hospitalizations, AND the people of Florida kept their businesses open; kept their jobs; the kids all went to school; people kept on living their normal lives.

My friends own restaurants in Florida. Restaurants and bars are jammed. No one is wearing masks once inside. They tell me not only are the customers healthy, all their employees are healthy.

How is this possible? How can Florida be thriving and prospering, completely open for business, with all the kids in school, while California and New York were shut down for the entire time, businesses dead, jobs gone, schools closed, kids not learning a thing…yet the people of Florida are healthier?

The answer is simple. Democrat Governors blew it. They made all the wrong decisions. No lockdown was ever needed. Nor were they ever constitutional. No jobs should ever have been lost.

This was all a travesty. A tragedy. A farce. Florida is Exhibit A. Lockdowns don’t work. People still get sick. You can’t stop a germ. But lockdowns do succeed at three things- destroying the economy, destroying quality of life and ironically…

The stress, loneliness, depression and poverty produced by lockdowns makes more people sick and more people die.

Lockdowns prove the cure is often worse than the disease. The only answer is freedom and individual choice- let Americans choose whether to keep their businesses open, or go to work, or wear masks.

As usual, government was wrong. Government made things much worse. As usual, liberal Democrat ideas failed miserably. Lockdowns are perhaps the worst mistake in America’s history.

Case closed.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Wayne is the author of the new #1 national bestselling book, “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

