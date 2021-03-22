https://www.dailywire.com/news/wh-physician-for-obama-trump-biden-hiding-from-public-a-major-red-flag-somethings-not-right

The man who served as the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump sounded the alarm on Sunday about President Joe Biden, suggesting something was off about him following Biden’s fall last week.

“I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents,” Jackson said in a tweet. “I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”

I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 21, 2021

Jackson reported to the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) during the Bush era in 2006, but did not start as physician to the president until July 2013, a position that he served in until March 28, 2018. Jackson served as WHMU director from March 2010 through December 2014. Jackson also served as the first chief medical advisor to the president from February 2019 until December 2019. Jackson later ran as a Republican in Texas’s 13th Congressional District in this last election cycle and won.

Jackson’s remarks come after Biden repeatedly fell while trying to walk up the steps to Air Force One last week, which came just 0ne day after Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris.”

“Notice when President Biden runs up the stairs of Air Force One, and last year, of course, he was mocking President Trump going down a ramp when he was at West Point,” Dr. Mark Siegel told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday. “Now he’s saying I’m a runner. Well, he actually isn’t a runner anymore, by the way, but he slips several times on that ramp.”

“And I have a question, could he have had a misstep? Could it be the wind the way the White House is saying? Could it be related to his broken foot last year and the boot he wore?” Siegel continued. “Or, could it be a gait problem related to a cognitive problem? I think the American people have the right to know the answer to that. And you know, when I was down at the White House, and you sent me down there in July, President Trump brought up this issue of sharpness, of cognition, as being necessary for a president… But what about the real question about cognition about sharpness to be president? And I think that that’s an issue of great concern here.”

“And I’m not his doctor, and I’ve never examined him, but I’m not the only one that’s raising this question about him not having press conferences, about how just yesterday he was calling Vice President Harris, ‘President Harris,’ I mean, that he’s done that several times,” Siegel added. “That could be a Freudian slip. Or it could be something worse, something neurologic, something cognitive.”

The Biden administration claimed that Biden was “100% fine” following the fall, which they attributed to the wind.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

