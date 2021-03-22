https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/whats-so-funny-kamala-harris-reaction-after-being-asked-if-she-plans-to-visit-the-border-was-something-else/
The Biden White House called a lid for the day just after 1 p.m. today, but Vice President Kamala Harris was still out and about. In Jacksonville, Florida, Harris was asked about the situation at the border, and her reaction was… interesting:
Apparently, the border crisis is now a laughing matter for the Biden administration.
WATCH: VP Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she has any plans to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/z3AdoFX0Dq
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 22, 2021
Well that’s certainly one way to respond:
Wow, she’s really torn up about kids in cages. https://t.co/eBVMBoXeNt
— Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 22, 2021
Harris has a habit of laughing when she wants to get out of a situation without actually answering the question:
I think it’s her nervous or deflect tactic
— BadgerBro614 (@BBro614) March 22, 2021
Truly there is no serious issue that can escape her cackle.
— Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) March 22, 2021
What’s so funny 😆 https://t.co/DyAC8ToVDX
— JFD (@JFDunfee10) March 22, 2021
If Trump would have laughed they would have crucified him. Just sayin… #Hypocrites https://t.co/gQBFRk8m9Q
— 👑 Peggy Lee 👑 (@RoyalcoachPeg) March 22, 2021
Imagine the media reaction if Trump or Pence had cackled after a question about visiting the border.
CNN would have become a team of Nazis staring into the Arc of the Covenant if Mike Pence laughed at a border visit the day pictures were released of migrants laying on concrete floor and wrapped up like hot pockets in cages.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2021
CNN if Mike Pence had laughed about visiting the border pic.twitter.com/a7cL0ztHt6
— MicDre (@DreMicDre) March 22, 2021