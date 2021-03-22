https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/22/whens-the-photo-shoot-aoc-axios-look-at-temporary-overflow-facility-in-texas-reveals-biden-admins-new-and-improved-kids-in-cages-pics/

The Biden administration has faced a great deal of criticism, particularly from Republicans and conservatives, for putting migrant kids in cages at the southern border.

But we’ll have you know that, at least if these photos from a “temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas,” are to be believed, the administration isn’t doing that at all.

No, they’re putting kids in plastic boxes:

NEW: Exclusive photos from inside a CBP temporary overflow facility taken over the weekend in Donna, Texas reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer term child shelters and family detention centers fill uphttps://t.co/uxdWO7cV7N — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 22, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Photos from inside a temporary border overflow facility in Texas reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up. https://t.co/VFZdnX40ry — Axios (@axios) March 22, 2021

Each of eight “pods” in the soft-sided facility has a ~260-person occupancy, said @RepCuellar who provided the photos to Axios. But as of Sunday, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors. https://t.co/TRLqmkCV0N — Stef Kight (@StefWKight) March 22, 2021

So, the border patrol tent isn’t just crowded … it’s overcrowded.

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.”https://t.co/WJnkV4zBFX pic.twitter.com/7XqagoPwak — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

🚨🚨🚨

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs & Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters & family detention centers fill up.” https://t.co/vfK3Hu3CzU pic.twitter.com/V1g8HXDYLp — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 22, 2021

Huh.

No crisis there — John Lazek (@john_laczek) March 22, 2021

Not even a smidgen!

Not technically a cage, so, Orange Man still bad. — Dennis (@spongeworthy2) March 22, 2021

Ah, OK. Good point.

We’ve gone from “kids in cages” to “kids in plastic.” Well done @TheDemocrats. You’ve really improved the situation. https://t.co/5lKiNdJv3M — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) March 22, 2021

Well there ya go, kids in plastic bags way more humane. Thank Goodness for our savior Joe Biden. — Buttercup (@Butterc53120770) March 22, 2021

Old folks are forevermore covering stuff in plastic pic.twitter.com/tCZBNh5Sy7 — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 22, 2021

It’s true.

Old and busted: kids in cages New hotness: kids in tinfoil wrappers pic.twitter.com/PUS7NR1y5S — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) March 22, 2021

How refreshing! — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 22, 2021

So very refreshing.

Every Biden voter is complicit. https://t.co/Da7kDjRbtJ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 22, 2021

Every. Single. One.

When’s the photo shoot @AOC — Boris Javinov (@BJavinov) March 22, 2021

Hope AOC can book a professional photog soon!

Waiting for another photo op at this facility like… pic.twitter.com/M1mEEdoBBs — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) March 22, 2021

