We’re old enough to remember reading science magazines in the library way back in the day, before they all became woke. We’ve covered a few examples: Nature found that assigning gender by the genitals one is born with “has no foundation in science.” When toppling statues was all the rage, Popular Mechanics published a guide to the best way to tear down statues that trigger you. And Scientific American looked into why white men stockpile guns, concluding that racial fears were a large contributor.

Now, as we’re learning that “climate variability” and not President Biden’s promise of a 100-day moratorium on deportations is what’s driving the massive surge of migrants to the southern border, Scientific American is doing its best to integrate climate change (and “climate anxiety”) to the anti-racist movement. The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf has a look:

Sarah Jaquette Ray writes:

One year ago, I published a book called “A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety.” Since its publication, I have been struck by the fact that those responding to the concept of climate anxiety are overwhelmingly white. Indeed, these climate anxiety circles are even whiter than the environmental circles I’ve been in for decades. Today, a year into the pandemic, after the murder of George Floyd and the protests that followed, and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I am deeply concerned about the racial implications of climate anxiety. If people of color are more concerned about climate change than white people, why is the interest in climate anxiety so white? Is climate anxiety a form of white fragility or even racial anxiety? Put another way, is climate anxiety just code for white people wishing to hold onto their way of life or get “back to normal,” to the comforts of their privilege?

Not to nitpick, but a jury hasn’t even been seated yet to determine if George Floyd was murdered. And the storming of the U.S. Capitol has her deeply concerned about the racial implications of climate anxiety?

And keep in mind that the mainstream media has a vested interest in keeping “climate anxiety” alive among that 15 percent who watch their programs.

We always want to ask: During which year out of the past 4.5 billion or so was the earth at the “correct” temperature?

