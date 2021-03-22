https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/who-is-running-the-show-here-crowder-examines-bidens-catastrophic-border-policies

On Monday’s “Louder with Crowder,” Steven Crowder covered President Biden’s “catastrophic border policies” that led to 1,500 illegal immigrant boys being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas where they could remain for as many as 45 days.

Crowder played a series of news clips, including one that featured Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expressing concern over how Biden’s administration planned to deal with COVID-19 testing and how they would manage those who test positive.

Another clip featured ABC reporter Martha Raddatz and a father who asked to remain anonymous. The man offered two reasons to explain why he sought asylum in the United States: violence and Joe Biden.

“So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?” Martha asked.

The man replied, “basically” and later added he came to America because of violence in his country and because Joe Biden put an end to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies.

Crowder offered his opinion on the situation unfolding at the border: “Who is running the show here?”

