https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/windy-out-biden-wh-called-a-lid-at-113-p-m-and-people-have-thoughts/

During the presidential campaign we got used to regular early “lids” being called by Team Biden, but they’ve even extended into his early White House tenure. Today is one such example:

Well, it is Monday and it’s important for a leader to pace himself.

File under “having solved all other problems…”

The stairs can be a little tricky, as Jen Psaki told reporters earlier today.

