https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/windy-out-biden-wh-called-a-lid-at-113-p-m-and-people-have-thoughts/

During the presidential campaign we got used to regular early “lids” being called by Team Biden, but they’ve even extended into his early White House tenure. Today is one such example:

White House calls photo/ travel lid at 1.13pm — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) March 22, 2021

The White House has already called a lid for the day at 1:13 p.m. Biden has a closed press event with Senate Dems later today. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 22, 2021

Well, it is Monday and it’s important for a leader to pace himself.

There is a catastrophe at the border, which impacts the entire country, and Joe Biden called a lid at 1:13 pm. It is Monday. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 22, 2021

File under “having solved all other problems…”

Winds with speeds above the President’s rated tolerances were forecasted for this afternoon, forcing cancellations. https://t.co/NRmUgZF2RK — HEY HEY HO HO VAN BURKLEO HAS TO GO (@buckeyecapsfan) March 22, 2021

Better than risk coming up the stairs from the basement https://t.co/Cem8f0iwjy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 22, 2021

The stairs can be a little tricky, as Jen Psaki told reporters earlier today.

On a non-holiday, working Monday? 👀 https://t.co/JLNRgpYtnk — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere) March 22, 2021

1:13 pm? So Biden is working late today? That’s a good sign! — Andrea Katherine (@stl_blonde) March 22, 2021

He got permission from President Harris to stay up late today. — Lee Wheat (@NumbuhOne) March 22, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

