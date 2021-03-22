https://www.toddstarnes.com/uncategorized/entire-georgetown-basketball-team-takes-knee-during-national-anthem-booted-from-ncaa-tourney/

The entire men’s basketball team at Georgetown University took a knee with their coach before the national anthem ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Colorado on Saturday. The Hoyas later lost to Colorado 96-73, failing to move on to the next round.

Karma.

Georgetown team taking a knee in unison for anthem: pic.twitter.com/Jf5k96nrG5 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 20, 2021

