Someone please tell Aaron Rupar as a so-called journalist he NEVER wants to become the story.
He should ask Jim Acosta how this has worked out for HIM.
Aaron Rupar owning himself, a thread pic.twitter.com/7F9PzRY2yQ
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
This is so great.
Big props and thanks to Matt Palumbo who took the time to put this thread together … over time.
It keeps growing and growing.
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Maybe Aaron has a condition where he can’t actually comprehend what people are saying when he first hears them so he makes up his own commentary?
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
NOT IDEAL, AARON.
HA HA HA HA HA HA
h/t @redsteeze pic.twitter.com/eswNA7DAlP
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Wow.
Just an unbelievable self own pic.twitter.com/PuypjMkhIR
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
We remember this one.
Aces.
Who knows! pic.twitter.com/7nVEfuFpG6
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Yikes!
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
All we can do is laugh.
Wow.
Beyond parody! pic.twitter.com/tefKEdrLPJ
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
When your entire narrative is based on destroying one politician it becomes pretty stupid.
And embarrassing.
Clearly.
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Hooboy.
a mystery! pic.twitter.com/RLm8jeIoNI
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Yeah, not a great day for the Left.
Even S.E. Cupp stepped in it with that one.
When you’re so dishonest CNN’s crappy fact checker calls you out pic.twitter.com/Npdj50TIlz
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Wow.
When CNN calls you out?
Never forget that in addition to being very very stupid, Aaron is also a ghoul pic.twitter.com/qX1IheYZmg
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Awful.
That one may need more context. Aaron went back and found a tweet from the congressman-elect arguing against lockdowns after he died to then dunk on him
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 16, 2021
Double awful.
Always cool when your hearing comes back after facing potential legal consequences for your lies pic.twitter.com/22coggfB3j
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 17, 2021
Greg worked him over.
Seriously.
We miss Greg.
H/T @MillerStream pic.twitter.com/mSOKTY1gYb
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 21, 2021
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) February 28, 2021
It just keeps going and going.
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 8, 2021
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 15, 2021
Fact free! pic.twitter.com/58KZXPJhiQ
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 16, 2021
OOOOOMG.
Dude.
In the future, everyone will be misquoted by Aaron Rupar for fifteen minutes pic.twitter.com/GBz2jUx0TA
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 19, 2021
You know you’ve REALLY made it when Aaron is misquoting you.
Posted without comment https://t.co/jqv3J0gZoe
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 21, 2021
And without tweet, he deleted it.
we had a good run boys https://t.co/xSnbFPx3B5
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 22, 2021
Awwww, someone has a sad.
Guest submissionhttps://t.co/Um96GHwmcF
— Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) March 22, 2021
See, the thread keeps GROWING.
Stay tuned.
***
