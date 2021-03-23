https://thenationalpulse.com/news/boulder-shooter-ahmad-al-issa-posted-anti-trump-messages/

Ahmad Al-Issa has been named by multiple sources as the suspect in the shooting that killed 10 in Boulder, Colorado yesterday.

A motive hasn’t been identified yet, but we’ll update this story as we get information.

Ahmad Al-Issa’s purported Facebook page, which has now been removed, included a lot of anti-Trump messaging, as well as pro-Islam messages.

He also appeared to be a reader of PBS, The Intercept, and The Washington Post.

Like clockwork, the narrative is already shifting to “mental illness,” with Al-Issa’s brother calling him “very anti-social” and paranoid, adding that, in high school, he would describe “being chased, someone is behind him, someone is looking for him.”

Ali Aliwi Al-Issa told The Daily Beast:“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Alissa said, admitting that he believes his brother is mentally ill.

The #Boulder #Colorado shooter at King Soopers has been named: Ahmad Al Issa. Here are a few screenshots from his FB. pic.twitter.com/hY0WgZuTQd — Shayla Raquel (@shaylaleeraquel) March 23, 2021

Here’s some information from other sources:

From the Daily Mail:

The gunman responsible for a mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa.

Alissa is now in custody and has been charged with 10 counts of murder. At 2.40pm, he opened fire on King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, killing ten people.

He was taken into at 3.28pm and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. He is now in a stable condition and has been charged but his motive remains unknown.

From Heavy.com:

Police were called for an active shooter inside the grocery store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at about 2:30 p.m. local time where a grocery store turned into a bloodbath during the country’s most recent mass shooting. Al Issa of Arvada exchanged gunfire with officers, killing Talley, police said in a Tuesday morning press conference. He was also injured in the gunfight and taken to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday.

