The suspect who has been detained in Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colo. has been identified as Ahmad Al-Issa.
The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have entered a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder and killed 10 people. Boulder Police Chief Maris Harold said that Alissa is from Arvada, which is 20 miles south of Boulder, according to the New York Post.
“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened,” Harold said, “and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation.”
It was nearly two hours before family members of those slain were told what had happened. The victims range in age from 20 to over 60.
Authorities read out the names of the victims, who were Denny Strong, 20 Nevin Stanisic, 23 Rikki Olds 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49 Suzanne Fountain, 59 Teri Leiker, 51 Officer Eric Talley, 51 Kevin Mahoney, 61 Lynn Murray, 62 Jody Waters, 65.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.