The game show “Jeopardy!” has been cycling through guest hosts since the death of Alex Trebek, and this week celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is set to take over the podium.

But more than 500 former contestants have objected to his inclusion.

“When we heard that Dr. Mehmet Oz was slated to be a guest host, agreement came quickly — we were opposed,” they said their letter, first published on Medium.com Feb. 24. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for.”

The letter says Oz, a longtime guest medical expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” has been criticized for potentially “dangerous” claims.

“Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm. These ideas include promoting supplements that do nothing, legitimizing gay conversion therapy (which is banned in California, as well as 19 other states), dangerous ‘cures’ for autism, and, most recently, the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19,” says the letter.

“None of these things is backed by any scientific fact and by promoting them he is actively putting his viewers in danger,” they added, saying Oz is just not a fit for the cerebral show.

“‘Jeopardy!’ is known for being incredibly rigorous; a well-deserved reputation,” they concluded. “To then invite Dr. Oz to guest-host is a slap in the face to all involved.”

