https://hannity.com/media-room/a-new-low-elizabeth-warren-uses-boulder-massacre-to-promote-getting-rid-of-the-filibuster/

Senator Elizabeth Warren reached a stunning new low this week when she tied the Boulder Supermarket Mass Shooting to her party’s desperate attempt to eliminate the filibuster; saying it’s the only way Democrats could pass “gun safety legislation.”

“Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn’t end. And things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” posted Warren on Twitter.

Week after week, month after month, year after year – the gun violence doesn’t end. And things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support. What are we waiting for – another tragedy? — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 23, 2021

A lone gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado Monday afternoon; killing at least 10 people including a police officer responding to the crime.

“Multiple people are dead, including a police officer, after a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado,” said Hannity.

“They did lose one of their officers in the line of duty,” confirmed a local reporter. “Right now, they are having conversations with the family members of those killed inside the grocery store.”

“They’re also processing the crime scene. We also don’t know what the motive is. There’s one suspect in custody,” she added.

A PLAN FOR THAT? Elizabeth Warren Unveils $1 TRILLION Plan to Fight ‘Environmental Racism’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.10.19 Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.” “In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren. Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019 “From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds. “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.” Read Warren’s full plan here. ADD IT TO THE LIST: Warren Says Pandemic Response Must Include ‘Free Child Care, Pre-K, Paid Leave’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2.02.21 Senator Elizabeth Warren doubled-down on her calls to expand America’s massive entitlement system this week; saying any response to the CoVID pandemic should include universal child care, pre-k education, and paid leave. “Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave,” posted Warren on Twitter. Make no mistake: This pandemic has set women back, with lifetime consequences. We need big, structural change to tackle this crisis head on—like universal child care, universal pre-k, and paid leave.https://t.co/m2MDs3Dz8L — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 2, 2021 President Biden has already pledged to spend upwards of $4 trillion in his first days in office on a series of issues including CoVID, immigration, and the environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

