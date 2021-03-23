https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/aft-president-tells-cdc-the-union-is-not-convinced-that-physical-distancing-in-classrooms-can-be-reduced-to-3-feet/

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is proudly announcing Tuesday that she told both CDC director Rochelle Walensky and education secretary Miguel Cardona that the union is not convinced by the evidence suggesting the distance between students in classrooms can be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet.

CBS News reports that Weingarten said in a letter to the Biden administration that “weakening one layer of layered mitigation demands that the other layers must be strengthened,” and there are many layers “at a minimum”:

  • Universal and correct masking
  • Effective ventilation
  • Thorough cleaning of buildings
  • Regular COVID-19 testing of teachers, staff, and students
  • Effective contact tracing and quarantine/isolation protocols
  • Making vaccines available to all eligible people in schools

Teachers have already jumped the line for vaccines in several states, and some have called deep cleaning of classrooms “hygiene theater.”

There’s always another reason why schools can’t open.

