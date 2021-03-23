https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/23/aft-president-tells-cdc-the-union-is-not-convinced-that-physical-distancing-in-classrooms-can-be-reduced-to-3-feet/

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, is proudly announcing Tuesday that she told both CDC director Rochelle Walensky and education secretary Miguel Cardona that the union is not convinced by the evidence suggesting the distance between students in classrooms can be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet.

We are”not convinced” social distancing can safely be cut to 3 feet … the other layered mitigation must be in place – https://t.co/zWRhQam8D7 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) March 23, 2021

“We are not convinced that the evidence supports changing physical distancing requirements (in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet) at this time,” @rweingarten tells @CDCDirector and @SecCardona on https://t.co/tfAM3YBXFl — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 23, 2021

CBS News reports that Weingarten said in a letter to the Biden administration that “weakening one layer of layered mitigation demands that the other layers must be strengthened,” and there are many layers “at a minimum”:

Universal and correct masking

Effective ventilation

Thorough cleaning of buildings

Regular COVID-19 testing of teachers, staff, and students

Effective contact tracing and quarantine/isolation protocols

Making vaccines available to all eligible people in schools

Teachers have already jumped the line for vaccines in several states, and some have called deep cleaning of classrooms “hygiene theater.”

We are not convinced that it’s safe for kids to be kept out of school while we all wait for the AFT to “feel” like its safe for vaccinated teachers to return. — OpenFCPS (@OpenFCPS2020) March 23, 2021

There’s no convincing anyone, especially @rweingarten, who’s already made up her mind. — Claudia Mishell (@ClaudiaMishell5) March 23, 2021

A teachers union head telling the CDC Director “we’re not convinced by your science” is QUITE the visual. Teachers unions continue to climb the power rankings for worst villains of the COVID era. https://t.co/nAR0fq45Ig — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2021

In other words, we “trust the science” and the scientists only when it fits our narrative — Chris DeCicco (@chris_decicco) March 23, 2021

Love how you put into quotes your own feelings. I “don’t believe” you want to #openschools. I hope the members who want open schools boycott you and the @AFTunion — MamaMommyMom! (@NYCmom2825) March 23, 2021

Jesus Christ Randi — Ryland (@ryonsocial) March 23, 2021

BUT THE SCIENCE!!!! — Pigbirdjetfan (@PigbirdJetFan) March 23, 2021

Fraud. Liar. Extortionist. PATCO time. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 23, 2021

I’m “not convinced” you have any intention to go back into school; want to help kids who need it. — Sarah Lopez (@StepItUpYall) March 23, 2021

Unbelievable. What’s the end game, Randi? — Kidsneedschoollikefishneedwater (@Kidsneedschool1) March 23, 2021

“We believe in science. No, not that science. No, not THAT science either. Just the science that says we can stay home.” — Jay Reed (@thebiggestmiss) March 23, 2021

I’m not convinced you care about the children you’re supposedly in the care of. — Philibuster (@philllosoraptor) March 23, 2021

Layered mitigation = I want to teach from home — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) March 23, 2021

Teachers unions are no fans of science. — (Dis)Hon. Joe Patterson (@Patterdude) March 23, 2021

Apparently they aren’t fans of working or the children they are supposed to teach…shameful — jeffrey vaughn (@jeffrey_vaughn) March 23, 2021

It would be better if she just said “we don’t feel like going back to work right now. We’re enjoying ourselves.” — The Afternoon Fireworks (@TheThirdQuarter) March 23, 2021

So teachers don’t believe science but teach science? — Michael Steven (@cashpiano) March 23, 2021

I thought we weren’t supposed to question the science? — Matt (@MattDeLuca) March 23, 2021

What’s the position of the science branch of the teachers union? — Ber Knar (@BerKnarism) March 23, 2021

The science has been clear for a long time. Maybe they should learn what science actually does so they don’t look like idiots. — Dustin Call (@dlcall5) March 23, 2021

No way teachers can move all those 6 foot stickers on the floor and rearrange the desks. Takes too much effort… — Cowboy Philospher (@CowboyPhilosph1) March 23, 2021

I’m convinced. The science is very clear… 1. Kids should be back in school, no social distancing and no masks. 2. Teachers unions should be disbanded. 3. You should not be anywhere near students. — thecascadeyetti (@thecascadeyetti) March 23, 2021

She’s a glorified elementary school teacher, not a scientist. And this is anti-science. — Philibuster (@philllosoraptor) March 23, 2021

Explains a lot! No wonder kids are turning so stupid. Those teachers should lose their teaching licenses. — DeplorablePeach (@PeachDeplorable) March 23, 2021

Another bag of money would completely convince you though wouldn’t it? Lazy Marxist clowns holding American kids hostage again , your union sucks and every teachers union should be dismantled like the air traffic controllers were. You are the problem 👎💩 — RobPublican (@RPublican) March 23, 2021

There’s always another reason why schools can’t open.

