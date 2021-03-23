https://bigleaguepolitics.com/after-realizing-he-isnt-white-fake-news-paints-boulder-shooting-suspect-as-victim-of-white-supremacist-bullying/

Law enforcement revealed on Tuesday that the Boulder, Colo. mass shooting suspect who targeted a grocery store is 21-year-old Syrian migrant Ahmad Al-Issa. He allegedly murdered 10 people, including one cop, during his rampage.

Before the alleged shooter’s identity was even known, Democrats were already on social media jumping to conclusions in order to exploit the tragedy as a libel against all white Americans:

Race-baiting blue checks immediately assumed that the Boulder shooter was white. Turns out he’s Middle Eastern. Well done, race-baiting blue checks. pic.twitter.com/psarLFvGKg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2021

Now, CNN and other fake news outlets are attempting to rehabilitate the shooter, claiming that Al-Issa was the victim of white supremacist bullying as a child that made him feel alienated and resort to violence.

The Daily Beast also spoke with Ahmad Al-Issa’s brother, 34-year-old Ali Aliwi Al-Issa, who claimed that his brother was fine until he was bullied in high school over his Islamic heritage.

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me,’” Ali Aliwi said. “She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head.”

“[It was] not at all a political statement, it’s mental illness. The guy used to get bullied a lot in high school, he was like an outgoing kid but after he went to high school and got bullied a lot, he started becoming anti-social,” he added.

However, court records demonstrate that Ahmad was in actuality the violent aggressor while in high school. When he was 18, he reportedly struck a fellow classmate without provocation, knocking him to the floor, and then pummeling him with kicks while the helpless student was on the ground.

The victim suffered no lasting injuries, but this instance shows how the foreigner was a loose cannon in the community after being imported to the U.S. out of third-world squalor. Al-Issa escaped with no jail time and was forced to do community service after being found guilty of third-degree assault over the incident.

Al-Issa’s former high school wrestling teammates describe him as being frequently unhinged, prone to violent outbursts, and far from the hapless victim the media is portraying him to be.

Former teammate Dayton Marvel claimed that “he was kind of scary to be around” and explained how Al-Issa threatened murder during one heated intra-team match.

“His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody,” Marvel said.

“Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it,” he added.

Marvel also noted how Al-Issa frequently hid behind his Muslim faith as a shield for his own personal failings and threatened his white counterparts that he would frame them up for a hate crime if they offended his delicate sensibilities.

“He would talk about him being Muslim and how if anybody tried anything, he would file a hate crime and say they were making it up,” Marvel said. “It was a crazy deal. I just know he was a pretty cool kid until something made him mad, and then whatever made him mad, he went over the edge — way too far.”

Angel Hernandez, another high school wrestling teammate of Al-Issa’s, described how Al-Issa once attacked a fellow wrestler who was teasing him following a loss.

Although the fake news media may want to characterize Al-Issa as a victim after discovering his ethnicity, this is far from the truth. Al-Issa is just another example of migrant resettlement gone horribly wrong.

