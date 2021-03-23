https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/23/after-release-of-boulder-shooters-name-the-poorly-aged-takes-reach-epic-levels-n348898
About The Author
Related Posts
Law Enforcement Confirms What We Already Knew About The Capitol Riots, Obliterates Democrats’ Narrative
February 23, 2021
Joy Reid: Conservatives Would Trade 'All the Tax Cuts' for the Ability to Openly Use the N-Word Again
March 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy