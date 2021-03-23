https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/23/alleged-boulder-shooter-is-trump-hating-muslim-with-potential-isis-sympathies/

DENVER — Police in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday, revealed the identity of the 21-year-old suspect in custody, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder over a shooting at an area King Soopers grocery story which left 10 people dead including a police officer.

Alissa, according to Facebook posts reviewed by the Daily Beast before they were taken down, was an anti-Trump Muslim who posted about Islam, prayer, and holidays, in addition to opposing gay marriage and former President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration.

Alissa also reportedly had sympathies to the Islamic caliphate pursued by ISIS, according to journalist Jack Posobiec citing a White House official.

BREAKING: Biden has been briefed the Colorado shooter had ISIS sympathies, per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

Posobiec reported on Twitter government intelligence suggested Alissa initially planned to execute his shooting spree at a Trump rally in Colorado Springs in February of last year, but postponed the rampage until the next one scheduled for March in Denver which was ultimately canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

CO GOP HQ was also scoped out, same with a few christian, catholic & mormon churches / LDS temples, not certain yet why he settled for market, per official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

A White House official also told Posobiec Alissa planned to travel to Syria last summer, but COVID lockdowns interfered with the trip.

National security agencies are tracking information that Boulder shooter Ahmad Al-Issa planned to travel to Syria in summer 2020 but was unable due to COVID lockdowns, per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 23, 2021

Alissa’s 34-year-old brother, Ali Aliwi Alissa, told the Daily Beast the primary suspect in the Monday shooting was mentally disturbed and paranoid. In high school, Ali Aliwi told the paper, Alissa was “very anti-social” and described “being chased” as if “someone is behind him, someone is looking for him.”

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Ali Aliwi told the magazine.

Other family members, Ali Aliwi said, were detained by police after the Monday shooting.

Alissa was captured on camera taken into custody Monday afternoon shirtless with what appeared to be blood running down his leg. Another suspect was escorted out of the market with his hands raised, no handcuffs.

